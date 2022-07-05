New Couple Alert?! Chris Rock & Lake Bell Spotted Enjoying MULTIPLE Romantic Dinners!

Attention, Perezcious readers: there’s a HOT new couple in town!

Chris Rock and Lake Bell sparked major romance rumors when they were caught not once but TWICE hitting up romantic restaurants for dinner together over the weekend! First off, the Bless This Mess actress and Everybody Hates Chris actor were spotted at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Saturday night.

In photos snapped of the pair, Chris wore a white sweater, khaki pants, and brown dress shoes while Lake stunned in a black shirt and matching jeans. According to Page Six, the rumored couple arrived at 8:45 p.m. and stayed for about two hours. Eyewitnesses even said that the pair were holding hands as they walked outside of the fancy establishment but quickly let go when they saw photographers. Ch-ch-check out the pics HERE!

Related: Chris Rock Jokes About The Infamous Will Smith Slap AGAIN!

The fear of being seen enjoying some PDA didn’t stop them from hitting the town together the next night! On Sunday, the comedic pair was spotted yet again in Santa Monica dining at Coast Restaurant. TMZ reported that they seemed to be flirty and in good spirits, but they refrained from any physical signs of affection.

These sightings come less than a month after they were first caught together at a Cardinals game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. As seen in footage obtained by TMZ, they tried their best to keep a low profile as they watched the ball game from a private box, but it was obvious they were having a great time in each other’s company.

Sooo, now that they’ve spent their first holiday weekend together, does this mean things are serious!? Let us know what YOU think about this possible new couple (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]