Chris Rock Jokes About The Infamous Will Smith Slap Yet AGAIN!

Chris Rock pulled out yet another joke about The Slap at the Oscars from Will Smith!

Over the past couple of months, the 57-year-old comedian hasn’t shied away from bringing up the infamous moment when Will stormed the stage and smacked him across the face. And of course, he had to briefly joke about it once again on his Ego Death tour while at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Thursday. This time, however, Chris poked fun at some of the lasting effects following the attack. According to The Telegraph, he quipped:

“I’m okay, if anybody was wondering. Got most of my hearing back.”

Good to know, LOLz! While the audience may have been hoping for him to finally go into more detail about his feelings surrounding the slap, he was not going to say anything else – until perhaps, Netflix reaches out:

“Don’t expect me to talk about the bulls**t. I’ll talk about it at some point … on Netflix.”

The Madagascar actor added:

“Your tickets were expensive, but not that expensive.”

Give the people what they want, Chris – the tea! But it does not surprise us that he is still remaining somewhat tight-lipped about the matter. We mean, Chris did warn everyone he was not talking about the slap until he got “paid.” We’ll all just have to wait to get the lowdown until Netflix shells out for his own comedy special.

What do you think about his latest joke about the controversy? Are you over it, or do you love it? Is it time for new material already? Drop your reactions in the comments (below).

