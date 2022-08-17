Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause Admits She's Only Sold 7 Homes As Her 'Sole Focus' Is Elsewhere!

Chrishell Stause is opening up about how focused she is (or isn’t) on her real estate career — and she’s clarifying her eye-catching new comments with even more info, too!

The 41-year-old reality TV star shot to fame in large part from her leading role on the last few seasons of Selling Sunset. But she was already a working actor before she showed up on the hit Netflix reality show. And she was an actor long before jumping into the real estate game, too!

The Kentucky-born star opened up about that dynamic in a new interview with W Magazine that dropped on Tuesday. In the candid chat, which was released as part of the mag’s TV Portfolio edition, Chrishell admitted she hasn’t been as focused on real estate as she could have been.

In fact, she brought receipts, giving numbers about the amount of deals she’s done to put clients in homes! When asked how much she is “actually working in real estate,” the TV personality replied:

“As of June, I think I’ve done seven deals so far in real estate. It’s not a ton of deals. I obviously could be doing a lot more if that were my sole focus, but it isn’t. I try to only take the jobs that are going to be filming on the show, or involve people I’ve worked with in the past.”

Seven deals?! That’s it??

Well, seven deals this year, it turns out. When an entertainment news org commented on that number later on Tuesday, Chrishell took to Twitter with two eye-roll emojis and this comment of clarification:

“This YEAR. I know what you tried to do here.”

Ahhh, OK. Well, the feature piece didn’t include a time frame, implying she only sold seven lots EVER! So that’s good to know. Seven deals in six-ish months isn’t half bad?? Especially the high-end luxury deals like the ones she does on the show!

As you might expect, the Dancing with the Stars alum’s fans jumped to her defense. In the comments, they quickly called out the criticism and supported the star (below):

“7 homes worth how much combined ?? why can’t anyone celebrate success- one high end home a month is good going?” “that’s like 1 a month and they are at gigantic price points like why do this” “Your fans know the truth” “Why do they always have to twist peoples story or answer. Sensation seekers. How do you cope with all this s**t?” “Haha. Talk your s**t gorgeous. internet always trying to make stories.” “You’re also fully a TV star, so there’s that”

TBH, they’re not wrong! It’s not like Chrishell was ever trying to be a full-time real estate agent — not yet, at least. So good for her for doing both, right?! Besides, it’s not reality, it’s reality TV. We mean, how many of the Real Housewives are even still housewives, are we right??

By the way, also in that W Magazine chat, the southern belle spoke about her short-term acting plans aside from future Selling Sunset-related reality work, teasing:

“I’m actually excited to be able to dip my toe into a little acting and get something in before we go back. I would never be good at a nine-to-five, anyway.”

Fun!!

What do y’all think about Stause’s sales admission, Perezcious readers?! Scandalous, or nah??

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)!

