Chrissy Teigen Is Once Again Relatable AF With Swimsuit Boob Fit Problems After Breast Reduction Surgery

Chrissy Teigen may be one of the most beautiful women in the world and one of the highest profile Sports Illustrated models of all time, but she is still a woman!

And that means dealing with the same boob problems in a swimsuit as millions of other ladies every day!

The 35-year-old mom of two hopped onto Instagram on Monday morning and shared a very relatable video to her Stories — all about the time women spend trying to move their boobs around to where they want them in this outfit, or that swimsuit, so they look perfect!

Dressed in a cute pink one-piece suit (above), Chrissy summed up the frustration and futility it all comes down to in a couple simple sentences, saying:

“I have been standing here for 10 years trying to make my boobs go up, or this go up, or this go down. And I’ve decided, I don’t give a f**k.”

Perfect comedic timing… but also perfectly true! Haven’t all women been there?!

Of course, for Chrissy, this all comes on the heels of her high-profile breast reduction surgery (inset in the picture, above), which occurred back in June. At the time, John Legend‘s wife was excited to remove her implants and have her chest be more manageable. She even said so in an Instagram video posted in May ahead of the procedure, when she announced her decision to the world:

“They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me!”

But interestingly enough, even after the procedure, she still thought her new boobs were too big! In a series of IG Stories posts from July, a few weeks after she’d recovered from surgery, the star admitted (below):

“I did not expect that [my breasts] would still be this large… My boobs are too low. And yes, they’re still huge. I think I honestly will do it again and have them make them smaller.”

What do U make of Chrissy’s new don’t-give-a-f**k attitude, Perezcious readers?! TBF she’s always kind of like that, and that’s why she’s so funny, but nice to see she’s embracing it with her body and just going along for the ride! Stress free AF!

Sound OFF with your take on the super model down in the comments (below)!

