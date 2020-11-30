Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Breastfeeding Struggles & Advocates For Normalizing Formula

Chrissy Teigen has long been reigning queen of the Internet, but over time she’s become the patron saint of motherhood taboos.

First, she shared her experience with postpartum depression; more recently, she opened up about the loss of her and John Legend’s infant son, Jack, and encouraged others to share their own stories of pregnancy loss. Now, Chrissy has tackled another sensitive subject: breastfeeding.

Related: Chrissy SAVAGES Troll Who Criticized Meghan Markle’s Miscarriage Op-Ed!

On Sunday, the Cravings author gave her thoughts on the topic to Twitter, writing:

“ok I’m gonna say something and you all are definitely gonna make it a thing but here goes: normalize formula.”

Continuing the thread, she wrote:

“normalize breastfeeding is such a huge, wonderful thing. but I absolutely felt way more shame having to use formula because of lack of milk from depression and whatnot.” “people have surrogates, people have trouble breastfeeding and all you hear as a new, anxious mom is how breast is best.” “‘normalize breastfeeding’ is great. ‘normalize formula’ is great, too! so yeah. that’s all! normalize formula! your baby is gonna be BEAUTIFUL, PERFECT, AND OKAY.”

Recalling her own experience, the 35-year-old (who celebrates her birthday on Monday) added:

“I remember pumping my ASS OFF, highest mode, so often, because I didn’t trust milk was going into their mouthes if I breastfed. it drove me mad to the point I could only get an ounce. an ounce!” “the stress of it, combined with the guilt that you cannot do nature’s most natural thing for your own baby is too much. I dunno why this is my crusade now. I just remember the sadness I felt and want you to know you are doing it right if your baby is fed, mama.”

Preach!

The Lip Sync Battle host received lots of support for her message, including gratitude for speaking up and repeating the mantra: “Fed is best.” Comedienne Casey Wilson, activist Meena Harris, and actress Jenna Dewan were among the mommas lauding her tweets.

Related: Yolanda Hadid Shares Adorable Photo Of Gigi Kissing Newborn Baby Girl!

Channing Tatum’s ex reposted Chrissy’s words, saying:

“A great thread for mother’s…I too had trouble producing milk second time around with Callum and wasted too much time feeling unnecessary anxiety and guilt about it “

As always, we love the way Chrissy uses her platform to advocate for other moms out there and the causes closest to her heart. We hope her words reach those who need it and that anyone dealing with similar struggles feels seen.

[Image via Chrissy Teigen/Instagram]