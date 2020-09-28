Chrissy Teigen Hospitalized Over ‘Scary’ Excessive Bleeding Amid Her Third Pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen‘s third pregnancy is proving to be her most challenging yet.

The 34-year-old momma of two has been keeping fans informed about her journey to baby number three (another boy!) with husband John Legend via cheeky daily updates to her Instagram Story. However, she had followers on high alert Sunday evening after revealing she is spending time in the hospital due to excessive bleeding. Oh no!

Related: Chrissy ‘Devastated’ To Cancel Work Obligations Amid Pregnancy Complications

Chrissy’s latest news comes after weeks of doctor-ordered mandatory bed rest to strengthen her body for the baby, but she explained how things have taken a difficult turn at the halfway mark of her pregnancy:

“Today the big difference was it kind of was just like if you were to turn a facet on to low and leave it there. It’s so weird because I feel really good. I’m usually at my happiest pregnant, mood-wise. That way I feel happier than I do not pregnant. That’s why it’s so, so hard for me to come to terms with.”

Ugh, that sounds like an awful position to be in. If only her body and her mind could get on the same page here!

Still, Teigen isn’t letting this circumstance minimize the excitement to expand her family again. She went on to gush about her future son, sharing:

“The baby is so healthy, growing stronger than Luna or Miles. He moves a lot. He’s moved so much earlier than they ever did. He’s like a rollie pollie. We have like a million great pictures of him. He’s just so different than they were. So he’s so strong and I’m just so excited for him because he’s so wonderful and just the strongest little dude, so I can’t wait for him.”

Despite baby Legend’s strength, there’s still a long road ahead of him, though! The Cravings cookbook author, who previously conceived both of her children Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, via in-vitro fertilization, added about how her body is handling it:

“Basically he’s the strongest, coolest dude in the s**ttiest house. His house is just falling apart. It didn’t have a good foundation to begin with, though. He didn’t have the strongest chance at the very, very beginning.”

She continued:

“It’s just hard because there’s not much you can do. I’m in that weird in-between time of it being really dangerous to try anything. Basically if I can make it through the next few weeks, if little boy can make it through the next few weeks, then, you know, we can go from there and be able to kind of get through the danger zone or whatever. But we have to get through this first. So yeah, it is scary. But it’s scary in the way that there’s just really nothing to do.”

Awww. We are all rooting for the safe and healthy arrival of her baby! But speaking of those well-wishes, the expectant momma would really appreciate it if we stuck to the “get well soon” pleasantries instead of trying to diagnose her over the internet!

Related: Chrissy & John Managed To Celebrate Their Anniversary At Home With The Kids!

Directing the next piece of commentary to her fans who are medical professionals, she said:

“The most unhelpful thing is when I get suggestions from medical Twitter and Instagram… because all it does is make me feel really anxious and nervous and like I did something wrong. If you are a doctor, I cannot express enough how badly I would like for you to stop your guessing games or Twitter pleas to figure out what I’m doing wrong or diagnosing me via Twitter. I’ve seen it all. You have to trust me that I have very good doctors who know what they’re doing, who know the entire story.”

We hope they heard you loud and clear, gurl!

In the meantime, we’re clapping it up for John and the way he continues to support his wife throughout this difficult time for their family. Chrissy shared snaps of him staying in the hospital room with her and putting his own culinary skills to the test by making her a tasty sandwich!

See the cute clips (below):

different location, same sammy pic.twitter.com/7zeseLggcm — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 28, 2020

Hey, the EGOT winner didn’t do so bad if you ask us. LOLz! But more to the point, we’re sending SO much love and strength to Chrissy and her baby right now.

Fingers crossed for the bleeding to slow/stop ASAP so she can get back to basking in a healthy, happy pregnancy!

[Image via Chrissy Teigen/Instagram]