Chrissy Teigen Reacts To Nasty Comments After Sharing Her Miscarriage Was A Life-Saving Abortion

Chrissy Teigen has something to say to the online trolls who have attacked her for opening up about her life-saving abortion.

In case you missed it, the 36-year-old model reflected on her 2020 pregnancy loss earlier this week during Propper Daley’s A Day of Unreasonable Conversation summit. While at the event on Thursday, she shared that she had an abortion, not a miscarriage, something she did not understand until the Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade months ago. Chrissy explained:

“Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention. Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

While many people applauded the Cravings author, others took the time to viciously attack her on social media for sharing her story. Chrissy shared several screenshots of the nasty and horrifying comments direct at her on Twitter Friday, which read:

“Sorry you lost your child but stop milking that story” “Someone is trying to stay relevant, I can see” “She was in her drunk days when she made that decision.” “She’s such a drama queen.” “Well we already gave you a Pity Party so what do we do w/this information” “Why do we need to know this? Seriously.” “I don’t give a f**k about her!”

These messages are just horrible…

However, it sounds like Chrissy refuses to let these hateful remarks from the trolls get to her. Alongside the screengrab of the remarks, she tweeted:

“I knew this would happen, and honestly I’ve already seen you do your worst so if this makes you feel better, great. It doesn’t make me feel worse though.”

Chrissy then added:

“This isn’t like, the daily mail or something btw. It’s the glamour magazine comment thread! Brutal”

It is so important to share stories like Chrissy’s to not only break down the stigma surrounding the topic of abortion but to show how this is such a vital health option for women. We have so much appreciation for Chrissy using her platform to share her experience, and we hope the haters don’t get her down.

