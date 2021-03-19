Chrissy Teigen Shows Off New Finger Tattoos -- Check Out The Ink!

Chrissy Teigen is sporting some fresh ink!

On Thursday, the 35-year-old took to Instagram to flaunt a new hand tattoos, which feature some delicate tiny dots covering the fingers on her right hand. While the markings don’t seem to have a deep meaning, Chrissy did joke on Twitter that it’s “Morse code for I’m tired.” LOLz!

The Cravings author later elaborated on the ‘gram, sharing:

“Please don’t tell me this means something in Morse code, I just like dots (@winterstone)”

Ch-ch-check out the body art (below):

Celeb tattoo artist Daniel Winter of Winterstone first revealed Teigen’s new tat on Wednesday night, adding:

“Always fun always and full of laughs at these sessions!”

Now, the momma is no stranger to the craft, as she received her first tattoo in 2019 alongside her husband John Legend. The star got the names of her family members — John, Luna, and Miles — placed in a line on the inside of her right arm, before later adding theirs and her parents’ birth dates on the other arm. Also during that same session, she got a tiny heart on her pointer finger.

However, the most meaningful (and heartbreaking) work she got was a tattoo in honor of her son Jack nearly a month after suffering her pregnancy loss. Then, in January, she further honored her hubby with some lyrics to his song Ooh Laa down her spine.

She’s gonna be all inked up soon!

[Image via Chrissy Teigen/Instagram]