'I Don't Enjoy Living': Christina Applegate Scares Podcast Co-Host Jamie-Lynn Sigler With MS Depression Talk

Christina Applegate continues to get super candid about her struggles with her mental health since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis three years ago.

Since the start of her MeSsy podcast, the 52-year-old actress has opened up about the realities of MS — no matter how difficult the details may be to hear at times. In April, Christina shared the devastating feeling it would be better for her family if she “wasn’t here” anymore. She said she doesn’t want to “burden” them, especially her 13-year-old daughter Sadie, with her disease.

Related: Christina Applegate & Jamie-Lynn Sigler Call Out ‘Healthy’ People ‘Abusing’ Ozempic!

Now, she’s unveiling the depths of the “real depression” that she has felt amid her health battle — something that has really scared her. The Bad Moms star told her friend and co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler during a vulnerable moment on the latest episode of her MeSsy podcast Tuesday:

“I’m in a depression right now, which I don’t think I’ve felt that for years. Like a real, f**k it all depression where it’s kind of scaring me to a little bit because it feels really fatalistic. I’m trapped in like this darkness right now that I haven’t felt like… I don’t even know how long, probably 20 something years.”

Trapped in darkness??

Oh no… The podcast episode was recorded shortly after Christina made a surprise appearance at the Emmy Awards in January. While the Married… With Children alum received a ton of love at the award show, including a standing ovation, she actually felt it was “the hardest day” of her life! Her cameo was so tough on her it caused her to sleep for “two days” afterward! Living with MS takes such a toll on her body most days, Christina admitted life just isn’t as enjoyable for her nowadays:

“This is being really honest…I don’t enjoy living. I don’t enjoy it. I don’t enjoy things anymore.”

So heartbreaking. Understanding her feelings, Jamie-Lynn — who was diagnosed with MS over 20 years ago — acknowledged how “hard” it is to live with a debilitating disease. At the same time, she absolutely does not want her pal to “stop living” amid her health battle! She responded:

“It’s so hard to live in a disabled body. It is so hard. I will not take that away from you and I am right there with you. But what makes it harder is when you compare it to how it used to be…Once we get you to this place where we’re accepting that this is how it’s going to be, maybe forever…[coping with MS] is not a reason enough for you to stop living because I sit here across from you and you still make me laugh like nobody else can. You still make me smile. You make me feel loved. I can’t let you give up. I can’t. I need you to do it for me. I’m hoping that this podcast will also show you even more of your value and show you how incredibly strong you are and how much you deserve to give yourself a chance.”

Thankfully she hasn’t given up yet.

For a while, Christina was reluctant to start therapy, but thankfully she eventually reached out to her longtime therapist to seek help:

“I have avoided therapy since I’ve been diagnosed because I’m so afraid to start crying and that I’m not going to be able to end crying. I just am so I’m so afraid for those floodgates to open and that I won’t be able to stop.”

Ending with one last message of support to the Dead to Me star, Jamie-Lynn encouraged her to open up and “feel” everything instead of “pushing it away” as she has been:

“I feel like you owe it to yourself to cry and really, really go there…You gotta just, you gotta allow yourself to feel that stuff. You can’t keep pushing it away, otherwise you’re gonna be where you’re at right now. You’re like in a purgatory, you know?”

We are sending so much love and strength to Christina. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via ABC News/YouTube.]