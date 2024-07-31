Whoa! Christina Hall Follows Ex Ant Anstead On IG Amid Divorce With Josh! Did A Fan Figure Out Why??

Are Christina Hall and Ant Anstead finally on good terms? Wow! It sure looks to be heading in that direction amid her divorce from Josh Hall — if her latest social media move means anything!

As of this week, the 41-year-old television personality now follows her ex-husband on Instagram! Don’t believe us? Check it out for yourself (below):

Whoa! Did anyone expect to see this happen in 2024? Perezcious readers will recall Christina and Ant dated for only a year before getting married at their home in Newport Beach, California, in 2018. They welcomed a son together named Hudson the following year. But by 2020, their marriage was over! The HGTV star filed for divorce from Ant, which was finalized in 2021. Unfortunately, even after finalizing their divorce, things never got anywhere near amicable between them post-breakup.

Related: Josh’s Ex Was Blindsided By Christina Relationship Because He Moved On HOW QUICKLY?!?

The pair were in an intense custody battle for the better part of 2022. They also got into a nasty spat over posting pictures and videos of Hudson on social media! During their legal drama, Ant accused Christina of exploiting their child for “commercial opportunity” as she included him in ads on her platform and reality show. Christina slammed the accusations, insisting that “nothing was forced and they were filmed with a cell phone, not a production team.” But she did stop posting him online. Even though a lot of casual observers felt it was hypocritical of the dad since he also posted content of Hudson on his IG all the time. It was a whole mess!

So we certainly never banked on Christina following Ant on social media! Not in a million years! But hey, if she and her other ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, can become close again, perhaps there is hope for the former couple! Unless there’s a different reason for the follow? A more… professional one?

On a recent Instagram post about a girls’ night out, a follower suggested in the comments section that Ant should replace Joshua in her new series The Flip Off. And you know what? Christina didn’t shoot down the idea! She replied:

“LOL that would be genius ‘ratings’ idea just sayin.”

It would be an inneresting watch, that’s for sure!

Last month, HGTV announced Christina and Joshua are starring in a new home reno series with Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa. However, plans obviously changed when the pair filed for divorce! They are now locked in a messy battle over everything from spousal support to the rights to her shows and more, making it super awkward for them to be working together. Now, Christina, Tarek, and Heather are “moving forward” without the 43-year-old real estate agent. That means they have a spot open! Is Christina considering Ant to fill it? Is that why she followed the television host? To broach the idea with him?

Ant seemingly doesn’t have a lot of flipping experience — unless it comes to cars. He may have picked up some tricks when it comes to house renovation while married to Christina. But one thing he knows how to do is host a show! His resume features presenting gigs on shows like Wheelers Dealers and Celebrity IOU: Joyride. He could knock it out of the park on The Flip Off in that aspect!

Of course, that all depends on whether Christina intends to bring Ant on the series or if it’s all a reality TV pipe dream. For all we know, her follow had nothing to do with business and could be just her extending an olive branch to the father of her son amid her latest divorce! We’ll see how things pan out! At this time, Ant has not followed Christina back. Wonder if he was just surprised as us when he got the notification of her follow! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via HGTV/ Entertainment Tonight/YouTube]