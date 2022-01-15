Christina Ricci’s Husband Changed Their Daughter’s Name Without Telling Her!

Well, this is one way to get what you want!

Christina Ricci just admitted that her husband, Mark Hampton, was so excited to announce the birth of their daughter, that he didn’t consult with his wife before revealing her name!

Sitting down with Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday, the Yellowjackets star explained that she and the hairstylist had always planned to call their now-1-month-old girl Cleo, but just as she was being wheeled into the operating room to undergo a C-section, Mark made a shocking revelation!

As she was being prepped for surgery, hospital staff were explaining “birth certificate stuff,” which prompted Mark to ask:

“Well, we’re gonna give her a full name, right? And then the nickname’s Cleo.”

Christina was pretty surprised to learn that he was thinking the little one would be named Cleopatra, but she brushed the conversation off until after the baby was born. Turns out that was too late! While The Addams Family alum was recovering from surgery, Hampton took to Instagram to reveal the happy news… and changed the name without permission!! The 41-year-old continued:

“He got so excited that he put it on Instagram. And then media outlets picked it up. So I was like, ‘I guess her name is Cleopatra.’”

LOLz!! Check out Mark’s introductory post (below)!

Don’t worry, the momma doesn’t seem mad, she added:

“Cleopatra is good. It’s a queen’s name.”

Responding to an E! News article about the name change, Mark simply mused in his IG Story:

“Whoopsie”

Gotta love the couple’s ability to just laugh off the name change!

The parents tied the knot in October, welcoming Cleo just months later. Things seem to be going well so far, and they just celebrated the baby’s one-month birthday. Time flies! Christina is also mom to 7-year-old Freddie, whom she shares with ex-husband James Heerdegen. Discussing how her son has taken to being a big brother, she reflected:

“He loves being a big brother. He kisses her all the time.”

That said, he’s definitely not a fan of the “chaos” and “lack of sleep” that comes with having a newborn around. Hah! Hear Ricci’s full interview with Ellen (below)!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Would you have handled the situation so calmly?

