Christina Ricci Shares First Baby Bump Pic Since Announcing She’s Pregnant With No. 2!

Christina Ricci couldn’t wait to show off her baby bump just hours after announcing she and her boyfriend, hairstylist Mark Hampton, are expecting their first child together!

The mom of 7-year-old Freddie, whom she shares with estranged husband James Heerdegen, uploaded an intimate selfie to her Instagram Story on Wednesday with no caption. Instead, the picture did all the talking for her!

Wearing a black sports bra and grey lace underwear, The Addams Family alum flaunted her side profile to give fans the first glimpse at her growing belly (below)!!

AH-mazing!!

ICYMI, the Casper star also shared a sonogram of her second child to IG earlier this week, making the announcement to followers:

“Life keeps getting better.”

Adorbz!! We’re wishing Christina a healthy pregnancy amid her nasty divorce! Can’t wait for the couple to welcome the little one into the world!

[Image via Christina Ricci/Instagram]