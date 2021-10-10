Christina Ricci Ties The Knot With Mark Hampton Just 2 Months After Pregnancy Announcement!

Christina Ricci is officially off the market again!

The 41-year-old Addams Family actress revealed on Instagram Saturday that she and celebrity hairdresser Mark Hampton got married, simply writing:

“Mr. and Mrs.”

Alongside her message, Ricci gave a peek into their special day with adorable selfies of the couple holding each other close as they posed in front of a gorgeous floral display. Mark also shared the same images on his account, writing about the relationship milestone:

“Just married.”

Related: Did Amanda Bynes & Fiance Paul Michael Secretly Get Married?! See The Evidence!

Cute! Ch-ch-check out the pictures (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Ricci (@riccigrams)



The happy news comes about two months after the Casper star announced that she’s pregnant. Sharing a photo of her sonogram, she wrote on the ‘gram back in August:

“Life keeps getting better.”

The little one will be Ricci and Hampton’s first child together. She is also already a momma to her 7-year-old son Freddie, whom she shares with estranged husband James Heerdegen. The exes filed their divorce in July 2020 after seven years of marriage — and trust us when we say it was a messy, messy breakup!

In case you don’t know, The Sleepy Hollow alum filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason at the time. It came shortly after a domestic battery incident at their home in which Ricci claimed to police that Heerdegen assaulted her and was “verbally abusive.” She later was granted a restraining order against him after alleging she suffered from “severe physical and emotional abuse” throughout their relationship — which he has denied. Then, it allegedly became even worse during quarantine when the star was “stuck in the house with a man who had physically and emotionally abused me.”

But that’s not all. Heerdegen then fired back by claiming his estranged wife actually had been the abusive partner and was an irresponsible parent. However, she did eventually get full custody of their son.

Since then, Ricci has (obviously) moved on with Mark. And while they’ve kept their relationship pretty private, the California native celebrated her now hubby’s birthday in a loving tribute a couple of months ago. She wrote at the time:

“Happy Birthday @markhamptonhair favorite person, gorgeous human, bringer of all things happy, magical and good I love you this next year is going to be the best one yet.”

Glad to see that Christina is seemingly happy now! Congratulations on the wedding!

[Image via Christina Ricci/Instagram, Sheri Determan/WENN]