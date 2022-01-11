Hear Bob Saget's 'Perfect' Speech About How 'Proud' He Was 'To Raise' TV Daughters During Fuller House Table Read

Andrea Barber, who played Kimmy Gibbler in Full House, just shared the sweetest video of her late co-star Bob Saget!

While mourning the loss of one of TV’s most beloved dads, who was found dead in his Florida hotel room on Sunday, the actress wrote on Instagram Monday:

“Bob could never resist an opportunity to make a speech. He was so gifted at knowing exactly how to articulate the moment and feelings. This speech which he made at our season 5 first table read so perfectly encapsulates Bob. It’s full of so much laughter, love, and heart.”

In the speech, Bob affectionately shared how “proud” he was to “be able to raise” his TV daughters Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, especially since they came into his life as he was starting his own family. Saget shared Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

The star gushed:

“I only had one kid when the show started and I didn’t like her. Then Jodie slept over at the house. Candace was 10 and we would look forward to our scenes together because they were so real.”

He also showed love to the entire cast and crew of the Netflix reboot Fuller House, saying:

“[Full House] is a show that is so loved all over the whole world and will always be. It’s a piece of television history and what you guys did with Fuller [House] is amazing.”

Seeing his daughters take over the franchise while maintaining the “high-style comedy bits” and family values was special to the performer, who played Danny Tanner in both shows, he continued:

“You guys are so amazing to have done this and I couldn’t be prouder if I was your own dad. And I love you and here is to a wonderful, beautiful flourish to a long annuity of things that are gonna run forever.”

So sweet!

Take a listen to the truly special speech (below).

We just love how much of a family these celebs became off-camera and know that this loss must be so tough for them all. Thankfully, they have so many memories to look back on and each other to lean on in this very sad time.

