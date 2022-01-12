The Real's Jeannie Mai & Jeezy Welcome First Baby!

Jeannie Mai Jenkins has given birth!

On Tuesday, the 43-year-old made the exciting announcement on Instagram by posting a photo from the hospital. As of now, she has not revealed the name or sex of her and her husband Jeezy‘s firstborn, and the child wasn’t visible in the snapshot either. However, it’s clear she is loving her new role as a momma, she wrote:

“I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family. Baby Jenkins is here.”

Aww!! The hosts of The Real are expected to chat about the happy news on Wednesday’s episode, so perhaps they’ll have a few more details to share!

In the fall, Jeannie revealed she was pregnant on the talk show. She’s gone on to candidly speak about her journey to becoming a mother in multiple interviews, including when she sat down with WWD in September. At the time, she was enjoying the surprises that came with pregnancy, including her decision not to learn the sex of the baby before giving birth, saying it would make “things more exciting rather than defining the baby with pink skirts or blue corduroy shorts,” adding:

“I’m getting everything because I want the baby to have options. It’s very awakening to see how much you put your baby into very specific stereotypes, based on whether or not you know it’s a boy or a girl.”

Sounds like she’s already looking out for her child’s best interest! We cannot wait to hear more about her little one soon! Send your congratulations to the happy couple (below)!

[Image via Jeannie Mai Jenkins/Instagram & Derrick Salters/WENN]