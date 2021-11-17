Astroworld Tragedy: Travis Scott & Drake Now Facing $750 Million Lawsuit For Damages

Travis Scott and several other high-profile stars and business entities are coming under the microscope in a truly massive lawsuit brought in response to the Astroworld Festival tragedy earlier this month.

According to TMZ, the 30-year-old rapper is one of several defendants facing a $750 million lawsuit filed by more than 125 fans and attendees who were present during the crowd surge incident in Houston.

Among the others facing potential legal and financial ramifications are rapper Drake, as well as companies including Apple and Live Nation.

Related: W Magazine Frantically Trying To Stop New Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Issue After Tragedy

The lawsuit, which was filed by Houston area attorney Tony Buzbee, is the first of what will likely be many large-group lawsuits in the aftermath of tragedy.

The family of Axel Acosta, a 21-year-old man who was, according to documents, crushed to death by “an incited, unruly and out-of-control crowd with such force that he could no longer breathe” are also involved.

Buzbee released a statement along with the news of the staggering nine-figure lawsuit, saying (below):

“No amount of money will ever make these Plaintiffs whole; no amount of money can restore human life. But, the damages sought in this case attempts to fix, help, or make up for the harms and losses suffered by these Plaintiffs — nothing more and nothing less.”

Obviously, with the scope of the mass casualty event now including ten deaths and hundreds of injuries, in addition to psychological trauma, this lawsuit and others will likely be in litigation for some time to come.

With that, it’s long been clear that this is a very serious legal situation for Travis Scott, Drake, and the other companies and entities involved.

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]