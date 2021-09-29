Bachelorette Alum Clare Crawley Reveals She Was Abused By A Priest As A Child On Red Table Talk: The Estefans

Clare Crawley is opening up about her childhood trauma.

In a teaser for an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans, The Bachelorette star revealed she was preyed on by an abusive priest while growing up in Sacramento.

The reality star said she met the priest while attending a Catholic school, which “treated him as a counselor,” explaining to hosts Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, and Lili Estefan:

“My parents looked at Catholic priests as—they held them on a pedestal.”

The 40-year-old went on to explain that her parents “did the best they could” with raising her, and, using the resources at their disposal, sent the future star to this priest for counseling.

Related: This Bachelor Alum Is Replacing Chris Harrison As The Show’s Permanent New Host!

Unfortunately, Clare’s parents unwittingly put her in a dangerous situation. She explained:

“I don’t think there was any counseling that was done. It was a one-on-one time to be a predator.”

Crawley’s full conversation will premiere on Facebook Watch on Thursday, but the official episode description reads:

“The Estefans sit down for a revealing conversation with the first Latina Bachelorette, Clare Crawley. Clare shares her story of being molested by a Catholic priest as a child. Dr. Ramirez details the warning signs to identify abuse in children.”

While Crawley will be sharing her story in detail for the first time in the upcoming chat, she previously reflected on the lasting effects of being a “child of sexual abuse.”

Back in July, the hairstylist wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption:

“Self love is the act of giving a voice to your truth. So here is mine. As a child of sexual abuse, my young adult years were spent in unhealthy relationships feeling unworthy of the good ones. It was a vicious cycle, because the more I chose the wrong men who treated me poorly, the more I believed I wasn’t good enough.”

The California native said she tried to improve her self-esteem by getting breast implants, but admitted she believed it was “money that would have been better spent on therapy to heal my wounded heart. I ended up spending the money on therapy anyway.” Crawley concluded her note by sharing that she’s since learned to love herself “deeply” and “knows her worth” — which is why she decided to remove her implants over the summer.

We applaud the starlet for continuously sharing her truth. Take a look at the clip (below) from her upcoming Red Table Talk episode.

[Image via ABC]