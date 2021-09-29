This Bachelor Alum Is Replacing Chris Harrison As The Show's Permanent New Host!

Well this is a surprise!

We’ve been waiting for news of a permanent host to move things forward on The Bachelor after longtime host Chris Harrison‘s departure, and now we’ve got it!

According to Variety, the new permanent host of The Bachelor will be… (drum roll please!) … Jesse Palmer!

If that name sounds familiar to the show’s fans, it SHOULD! Palmer starred on the show waaay back in season 5 — AKA, the innocent old times of 2004.

It makes sense that Palmer is next man up after his personal experience trying to find love on the popular TV show. But also, in his professional life since that Bachelor run, the former NFL quarterback has become a solid on-air host of his own, working for ABC, as a special contributor on Good Morning America, and fellow Walt Disney Company subsidiary ESPN, on college football telecasts.

He is also currently hosting ABC’s summer series The Ultimate Surfer, and previously helmed The Proposal back in 2018 — which, by the way, was created by Bachelor boss Mike Fleiss. So, clearly, Bachelor Nation‘s production team got a guy they feel comfortable with to move ahead with the series.

Still, we can’t help but feel bad for Emmanuel Acho, who looked like he might be in the running for the gig after stepping in for Harrison during Matt James‘s time on the 25th season of the show. Acho was great on camera, but obviously, producers have gone a different direction. Alas!

BTW, Variety reports that insiders are claiming Palmer’s hosting status is only set for The Bachelor — so far. While it’s possible he could host future seasons of The Bachelorette, and/or Bachelor In Paradise, that hasn’t been officially decided yet.

What do U make of Palmer’s casting, Perezcious readers? Like the move? Wish it had been Acho instead?! Or somebody else??

