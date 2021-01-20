Clare Crawley 'Completely Devastated' Over 'Definite Split' From Dale Moss

Poor girl!!

The Bachelorette’s Clare Crawley is reportedly heartbroken over her recent split with Dale Moss. After only two months of a public engagement, the pair called it quits on Tuesday over an inability to meet eye-to-eye commitment-wise — bummer!

A source revealed to E! News how the reality star is handling the break up, and it’s honestly not great. They shared:

“She’s trying to focus on herself right now but is completely devastated.”

While their “break” was only announced a day before Dale made the split official, it seems the pair was separated for longer than they let on. The insider explained:

“Clare and Dale were taking time apart and we’re working it out, but it led to a definite split. Dale felt that he is not ready for marriage and was not ready to move to Sacramento for Clare. They were making a lot of plans that Dale could not commit to.”

This boy is singing a completely different tune than earlier this year when he admitted he was only interested in the ABC franchise if Clare was involved. Perhaps the pair’s inner circles had a little influence, too, as neither friend group was said to be surprised to learn of the break up. The confidant spilled:

“Many of Clare’s friends were always skeptical of the relationship and Dale’s intentions.”

Meanwhile, the wide receiver’s pals weren’t shocked at all, explaining the 32-year-old has “always been very independent.” Hmmm…

What’s probably most disappointing for Crawley herself is that, according to the confidant, Dale apparently “didn’t feel right” about the direction of their relationship despite her being so open about being ready to settle down and get married. The football player “had to follow his heart,” which ultimately led him away from his fiancée…

The source elaborated:

“They are in different places in life right now.”

While working to overcome her disappointment — and no doubt listening to a lot of sad love songs — the recent Bachelorette lead is also faced with the brutal reality of her mother’s Alzheimer’s battle. The 39-year-old hairstylist wrote in a vulnerable Instagram post on January 14:

“I’m so thankful to be able to see my mom in person now. I get so emotional because this time is precious and I know means everything to both of us, especially as her mind is slipping away and her body is getting weaker.”

Despite unfortunate circumstances and limited visiting hours due to coronavirus, the reality TV personality is making the most of her in-person visits, explaining:

“I try and sing and laugh to add a little sunshine to her day, even if it’s only for the 20 minutes they allow. I love it. She has good days and bad, just like we all do.”

Visiting her mother after the holidays has also helped Clare through her turbulent love life because without even revealing the news, her momma knew something was wrong. Clare concluded her post:

“Without saying a word, she reached in her pocket and pulled out this tissue and just squeezed my hand. ”

And while Dale might not be around anymore, that doesn’t mean she’s not getting support from former relationships — most notably her ex-fiancé Benoit Beausejour-Savard, who she met on Bachelor Winter Games in 2018.

Even after calling things off, the pair has been incredibly supportive of one another over the years, including Benoit’s sweet message following Clare’s emotional upload. He commented:

“This just melted my heart.”

Oh, and not to mention, the lady’s already got a coffee date invitation (via IG Stories) from Spencer Robertson, a former contestant on Tayshia Adams’ half of the recent season. Perhaps things are looking up after all?

