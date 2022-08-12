Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Posts Heartbreaking Tribute To Late Actress

James Tupper is mourning his ex and mother of his child, Anne Heche.

News broke on Friday that the Six Days Seven Nights actress passed away following extensive injuries suffered during a fiery car crash last week. In light of the devastating turn of events, James, who shared son Atlas Heche Tupper, 13, with the performer, took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late star.

Sharing a throwback photo of her on IG Friday morning, the Big Little Lies alum emotionally wrote:

“love you forever ”

Just so, so sad.

Last week, after Anne was hospitalized following a scary car crash, James also expressed his love for her on the social media site by sharing a sweet snapshot of her and their son. At the time, he sent his “thoughts and prayers” to the Volcano alum as he hoped for a speedy recovery. He said:

“Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight anneheche we love you”

Such a special woman gone far too soon.

While Anne and James dated more than a decade ago, it’s clear their bond remained strong as co-parents. They first met on the set of Men in Trees in 2006, but after 10 years together, decided they were better apart. In 2018, they announced their split by acknowledging that some “relationships change and grow.” Anne also leaves behind a 20-year-old son, Homer Laffoon, whom she shared with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon. What a difficult loss for both boys…

On Thursday night, the Another World alum’s representative revealed her “critical” health condition would not improve in a statement to ET, saying:

“Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive. It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.”

Her family released a statement confirming her death to TMZ on Friday afternoon, saying:

“We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

At this time, Anne’s body is being left on life support so her organs can be removed for donation, but she has officially been declared brain dead — which, under California law, is considered legal death. This tragedy comes after the actress got into three car crashes last week while driving erratically in LA, the last of which lit a home on fire. Earlier this week, a spokesperson for the LAPD told ET the Better Together podcast host “had narcotics in her system” at the time of the crash, though more investigating was to be done.

We are thinking of all those mourning her untimely death and hope her sons get all the support they need to process this very difficult loss. R.I.P.

