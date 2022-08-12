Celebrities Mourn The Tragic Loss Of Anne Heche

Hollywood is mourning the untimely loss of Anne Heche.

As we’ve previously reported, the 53-year-old died on Friday following a fiery car crash last week. Her reps shared that she is brain dead at this time – which under California law is considered legally deceased – and remains on life support so her organs can be removed for donation. So sad…

Since the news broke, several celebrities, including her ex-girlfriend Ellen DeGeneres, have taken to social media to express their heartbreak over the loss of Anne. In the comments section of the Volcano star’s ex-boyfriend James Tupper‘s tribute on Instagram, Kylie Richards offered her condolences:

“I’m so sorry. Thinking of you and both her boys.”

Filmmaker James Gunn praised Anne on Twitter, saying:

“Honest to God, I think maybe the best acting performance I’ve ever seen in my life was Anne Heche in PROOF on Broadway. #RIP”

Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba tweeted:

“Rest In Peace. @AnneHeche May your soul be at peace. We will miss your beautiful, unique and free spirited energy. I will always remember your performance on @officialdwts in that costume, dancing with all your heart. thank you for being you.”

She went on to express how Anne “truly touched my heart” while on the competition series in a lengthier message on Insta:

“Anne was one of the stars on @dancingwiththestars that truly touched my heart. Her personal story was one that reached into my heart and squeezed it. I could feel the pain she felt, and I could also feel her resilient and courageous soul. And it was touching. I had no idea all that she had gone through in this lifetime and I felt a connection to her and the struggles she faced in life. Despite her trials and tribulations, she had a bright light when she came out on that stage to dance. Every time she performed, there was a sense of complete joy and a celebration of life. It was pure. And it was special.”

Orange Is the New Black alum Taryn Manning honored Anne with a lengthy message on Instagram:

“Anne, we had only just met but I do know that you were very loved by our mutual friends and management team, and for this, I also loved you and saw all the magic in you. … Go be that free spirit, fairy princess I saw in you. Maybe for now you are actually the lucky one. I do know there are and will be lots of heavy hearts left here behind, in purgatory (aka planet earth as we know it now) praying for you to soar to the highest mount, straight into that light. Pray for us down here too! You’re an awesome lady! You will be missed!”

Actress Lauren Tom wrote on Twitter:

“Remembering #anneheche for her talent, light, kindness & professionalism. I had the pleasure of knowing and working with her back in 2006-2008 on #menintrees Sending her and her family love, as well as those involved in this heartbreaking series of events…”

Ed Helms also said:

“Anne Heche news today is so heartbreaking. A truly epic, vibrant spirit and a profound talent. Sending tremendous love and support to her family.”

Rosanna Arquette took to social media to simply say “Rest In Peace now Anne.”

It is truly such a tragedy. We’ll be keeping her loved ones in our thoughts during this difficult time.

