Colleen Ballinger’s Ex-Husband Speaks Out On Allegations She Groomed Young Fans: 'Your Experiences Were Real'

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content

Someone who used to be Colleen Ballinger’s inner circle is speaking out about those grooming allegations.

As we’ve been reporting, the 36-year-old content creator AKA Miranda Sings has been accused of grooming fans, maintaining exploitative relationships with her viewers, encouraging bullying, and talking about sexual subjects with minors. And now, her ex-husband Joshua David Evans is weighing in on the controversy!

On the same day Colleen dropped her insensitive ukulele song video denying the claims, the 39-year-old – who was married to her from 2015 to 2016 after seven years of dating – took to Twitter last week to offer support to the former fans who came forward. He wrote:

“Anyone feeling hurt & gaslit right now, my message to you is this: Your experiences were real. The proof is there. Your trauma should be taken seriously. The proof is there. Your anger is justified. The proof is there. You deserve better. Take your power back. Sending you love.”

Related: Colleen Loses Sponsorships After More Allegations Emerged!

Whoa! Joshua even claimed that Colleen never took him seriously whenever he brought up how inappropriate behavior would be:

“This behavior was my reality anytime I spoke up & disagreed with her actions & rhetoric during 2009-2016. I was gaslit too. I was made to feel like I was always the problem. Any pain I felt was an inconvenience and was belittled. Every ounce of what you’re feeling, I understand.”

Before anyone thinks he’s trying to use this controversy as a stepping stone to relaunch his career on YouTube, think again. Joshua insisted he has “no desire to use this as a catalyst for a YouTube comeback,” adding:

“It’s not a safe place for me. I’m past that. My voice is only here to help validate those that are hurting, nothing more. I have no need to make any money off of this. That is gross & not in my heart, whatsoever.”

But that’s not all he said. Joshua then followed up these tweets with another message to fans:

“In the midst of chaos and pain, remember to protect the goodness within yourself. Choose healthy ways of coping. Choose humility over winning. Choose the version of you that you can be proud of. You don’t have to be perfect to do the right thing.”

At this time, Colleen hasn’t reacted to her former hubby’s tweets. But more allegations have emerged since his remarks — this time about her behind-the-scenes behavior on the set of her Netflix show Haters Back Off. Former writers and showrunner assistant April Korto Quioh accused Colleen in a blog post on Friday of making racist comments, pushing for incest and rape jokes on her show, and other inappropriate behavior. So awful.

Things aren’t looking good for Colleen right now. Reactions to the latest in the controversy? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Joshua David Evans/Instagram]