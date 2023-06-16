Colleen Ballinger Loses Sponsorships After More Inappropriate Interactions With Young Fans Emerge!

Colleen Ballinger is starting to feel the burn!

The YouTube star, best known for her character Miranda Sings, is now losing out on major sponsorship deals after coming under fire for past alleged inappropriate behavior with young fans! According to TMZ on Friday, two companies have stopped buying ads on the celeb’s podcast, RELAX! with Colleen Ballinger & Erik Stocklin, after ANOTHER resurfaced clip showed Colleen engaging in disturbing behavior!

In the new clip, the comedian can be seen with a fan onstage at one of her old comedy shows. With the young girl lying on the stage, Colleen spreads her legs apart as a fart noise blares. A woman claiming to be the girl in the video is now calling the moment embarrassing and completely traumatizing, per the outlet. Awful!

You can see the video (below):

Jeez. Even just having the girl’s legs spread like that feels icky considering all the allegations…

As Perezcious readers know, this is just one of many, many videos that have resurfaced after another fan called out the 36-year-old for allegedly grooming fans, encouraging bullying, and discussing sexual topics with minors. Because of the allegations, skincare company OneSkin told the outlet they cut ties with Colleen:

“We were made aware of this previously and have decided to cease the relationship completely. This behavior is appalling and we do not condone or support it in any form.”

Telemedicine company Zocdoc also revealed they will no longer be supporting the podcast. We bet they won’t be the only brands to distance themselves from the star amid this upsetting scandal. At this time, Colleen hasn’t addressed the controversy, though she previously apologized for similar complaints in 2020. Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Colleen Ballinger/YouTube]