YouTube Star Colleen Ballinger Responds To The Disturbing Allegations Against Her... With A Ukulele…

We think Colleen Ballinger may have just made her problems 100% worse with this tone-deaf response!

As we’ve been following, the popular YouTube star, also known as Miranda Sings, has come under fire the last few weeks amid allegations she behaved inappropriately with her young fans. Several former admirers, including Adam McIntyre, now 20, has alleged she asked them about their sex lives in group chats, including if they were virgins and what their “fav position” was, among other things.

Adam actually first spoke out against the content creator in 2020. The backlash led to Colleen releasing an apology video in which she denied being a “groomer” or a “monster,” but she did admit to sending the viewer (who was 13 at the time!) unused lingerie “as a joke” during a live stream giveaway. But McIntyre felt most people took the celeb’s side at the time — until he came with allllll the receipts earlier this month. And now the backlash has caused several sponsors to part ways with Colleen as more and more disturbing content resurfaces and other fans speak out about alleged creepy interactions with the creative!

Considering the seriousness of these allegations, you’d think the 36-year-old would have a mature response, right? Wrong! She was apparently done with apologies and instead performed a 10-minute original song clapping back at her haters and their latest claims.

Wait, what?!

We’re not kidding. On Wednesday evening, Colleen released a video titled “hi.” in which she sat on her couch with a ukulele and addressed the controversy. It’s her first video since this all began, too. She started by explaining her social media absence, singing:

“Hey, it’s been a while since you saw my face. I haven’t been doing so great, so I took a little break. A lot of people are saying some things about me that aren’t quite true. Doesn’t matter if it’s true, though… Just as long as it’s entertaining to you, right? Are you guys having fun?”

She then revealed her “team” had “strongly advised” her not to “say what I want to say” amid the scandal — but she didn’t listen… and made it worse! She said with a smile:

“I recently realized they never said I couldn’t sing what I want to say.”

In the chorus, she called out the “toxic gossip train,” belting:

“All aboard the toxic gossip train. Chatter down the tracks of misinformation. The toxic gossip train, you got a one way ticket to manipulation station. Toxic gossip train. Tie me to the tracks and harass me for my past, cause rumors look like facts, if you don’t mind the gaps. I won’t survive in the crash, but hey. At least you’re having fun.”

Jeez. Is she really going to gaslight the people who made very serious allegations against her?! By the way, we should mention, one of those allegations was that Colleen encouraged her fans to gossip about and bully each other online. Sooo, is she really the one to be bashing the “toxic gossip train”?

As for the claims she was inappropriate with fans, well, she compared herself to a “weird aunt” at a family function and declared she messaged her fans “not in a creepy way like a lot of you are trying to suggest” but “more of a loser kind of way, where I was just trying to be besties with everybody.” She explained:

“I’ve been sharing my life online for over 15 years. I’ve poured my heart out to you, and because of that, I feel like I’m talking to my friends. But in the beginning of my career, I didn’t really understand that maybe there should be some boundaries there.”

Without ever actually apologizing for anything, Colleen insisted she had changed her behavior over the last few years and taken accountability, “but that’s not very interesting, is it?”

She then mourned her reputation and speculated that those who believe the current allegations might one day “realize that the train is made of lies, and the person you despise maybe didn’t deserve to die.” Elsewhere, she challenged her supposedly perfect fanbase to criticize her:

“Bring out the daggers made from your perfect past and stab me repeatedly in my bony little back.”

The comedian also blasted her accusers for allegedly making up their allegations “for clout.” Oh, and what about those accusations she groomed kids?! She argued:

“The only thing I’ve ever groomed is my two persian cats.”

WOW. The Haters Back Off star went on to blame her alleged victims’ families for anything she’s done that was deemed inappropriate, noting:

“I also wanted to take a minute to talk about that girl, Miranda Sings. She’s PG-13. It says that on my website and it’s always been that way and that’s why you won’t find my videos on the YouTube Kids app anyway. I didn’t realize it was my responsibility to decide what was appropriate for every kid to see. I’ve always relied on parents to decide if they’re comfortable with their families watching my YouTube videos or coming to my live shows.”

As for the time she took a young girl on stage during a comedy show, spread her legs open, and had a fart noise blare from the speakers — in a bit that traumatized the child, mind you — she joked:

“I’m not a predator even though a lot of you think so because 5 years ago I made a fart joke.”

Yup, so she’s not taking accountability for ANYTHING! And there’s not an apology in sight… This is all just the tip of the iceberg, too. This girl really released a 10-minute diss track about it! You can hear it all (below):

Or just check out the lyrics here:

trying to choose a lyric for my bio pic.twitter.com/NOlJRiW6O9 — colleen ballinger's ukulele (@colleensjawline) June 29, 2023

What in the world…

You just know her team is s**tting themselves somewhere right now! How could she possibly think this was an appropriate response?!? Especially for someone whose been an internet personality for over a decade, she should have known this was going to royally backfire!

Just as Colleen predicted in the sarcastic song, fans are already fed up with the fact she’s making light of the ordeal, writing on Twitter:

“this ain’t All Too Well 10 minute version girl, you groomed kids” “‘The only thing i’ve ever groomed is my two persian cats’ as a response to grooming allegations is insanity” “i am in AWE of the fact that when colleen ballinger went silent for a month after the (proven) grooming allegations resurfaced, everyone was like ‘be careful [victim], silence means she’s lawyering up!’ when in reality she spent that time writing a 10 minute ukelele diss track” “colleen ballinger comparing herself to ‘that one aunt’ who makes everyone feel uncomfortable… like.. so you agree… you agree that you made everyone feel uncomfortable…” “I CANT! The pauses, the faces, the ukulele. TEN MINUTES.”

everyone: hey, could you take some accountability for past behaviour and acknowledge why people are upset?

colleen ballinger: pic.twitter.com/7V6ADnV8K8 — josh (@joshwmc) June 29, 2023

Adam, one of the most vocal former fans speaking out against Colleen, also addressed the wild video, writing:

“as much as colleen discredited & made fun of me, im glad her video did ONE thing, show you all EXACTLY the type of evil woman she is, that a lot of us have experienced over the past few years behind the scenes, the mask has slipped…everyone meet the REAL colleen ballinger.”

He added:

“she did this to me in 2020, i can deal with this again but i just can’t believe how truly evil this woman is, i’m so upset”

It really is a shocking response… Thoughts? Let us know (below).

