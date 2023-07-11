Colleen Ballinger Posted Her Terrible Apology Song To Apple Music -- And Has Copyright Claims On Channels Who Talked About It!

This is nuts!

Colleen Ballinger is reportedly trying to profit off her cringe-worthy apology song!

If you’ve been following this scandal, you’ll know that the YouTuber behind the character Miranda Sings has been in the hot seat for several weeks now. She’s been the target of all sorts of disturbing allegations, including grooming her young fans and racism. She eventually responded with a non-apology — in the form of a 10-minute ukulele song. In the tone-deaf track, posted to her channel last month, she made light of and/or denied the serious accusations against her, blaming it all on the “toxic gossip train.” And just when we thought she couldn’t make things worse for herself, she’s proven us wrong!

Colleen is now seemingly trying to profit off all her fans who have been using the song in reaction videos! Damn!

This week, fans noticed the performer uploaded the apology track (officially titled Toxic Gossip Train) to Apple Music on July 1. It’s also available on YouTube. Why does this matter?

Well, it’s now marked as copyrighted — which means she can submit copyright claims on people who use the record in videos. If caught, this doesn’t mean they’d have to delete their videos. No, this is much more malicious. Apparently, they’d have to SPLIT their revenue with her!!!

Ethan Klein, behind the popular YT channel H3H3Productions, is the first content creator to bring this issue to light on Twitter. He shared a screenshot of a podcast video he uploaded to the site which included less than a minute of Toxic Gossip Train. In order to comment on the song, they played a portion of it. Makes sense, right?

Well, now he’s been slammed with a Content ID claim, meaning he’ll have to split his earnings with the controversial celeb! Oof!

Colleen Ballinger uploaded Toxic Gossip Train to CD Baby and is claiming us ???????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/kROnKiPHxS — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) July 11, 2023

Alongside the reveal, he claimed it looked like the comedian had uploaded the song to CD Baby, a website that allows people to monetize their music by independently uploading songs to platforms like YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify, and more. These copyright claims are likely affecting TONS of people, too, considering how viral this story — and the song itself — has gotten!

Interestingly, many social media users are not surprised by the Haters Back Off star’s decision to copyright the pseudo-apology. Right after the noteworthy video was released in late June, several fans speculated:

“I swear the Colleen Ballinger (Miranda Sings) apology song (where she’s responding to *grooming accusations*) is a pretty evil way to abuse YT video rules: Just over 10 mins so it can be monetised, a song so YT videos using the clips to criticize can be copyright claimed” “Is Colleen’s apology a song so that she can copyright strike people using clips?? What the heck is this”

Wow, they hit the nail on the head…

Others are now calling out the 36-year-old for the shady move, arguing:

“It’s funny to me that she accuses Adam [McIntyre] of trying to monetize this whole thing when she monetized her ‘apology’ video and is now copywrite claiming people to ad share” “No way colleen is THIS out of touch. Girly you’re making it worse for yourself with every single move.” “And this is the real reason she sang her video instead of speaking it. She knew she could copyright anyone who reacts to the video or uses clips from it” “So this only confirms the apology was fake”

Someone else on Reddit added:

“does she realize how sinister this makes her look? copyright claiming a song basically mocking victims of her behavior.”

Certainly NOT a good look! She was already bound to make money off her OG video, which has 11 million views. Does she really need to be going after all her haters?!

Maybe she’s getting nervous she’ll never make bank again now that she’s had to cancel her comedy tour amid all this backlash! Still, not a great excuse to monetize her already controversial song! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF to this wild update (below)!

