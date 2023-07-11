Colleen Ballinger Cancels Comedy Tour Amid 'Grooming' Allegations!

Consequences are finally catching up to Colleen Ballinger.

The YouTube star, better known as Miranda Sings, has canceled all the remaining dates of her tour amid the latest onslaught of “grooming” allegations!

The content creator was set to appear in her comedy show (where she performs as herself and her character) on Thursday night in Boise, Idaho, but links to all remaining dates now reveal the shows have been canceled! Per various ticketing sites, tickets will be refunded and there are no current plans for the shows to be rescheduled. She was booked to perform around the country through September, so this is a big deal!

It does not appear as though the 36-year-old has addressed the cancellations yet, but we can all presume why she’s hitting pause on the tour. Over the last few weeks, the comedian has been called out for allegedly “grooming” young fans throughout her lengthy career — and the allegations just don’t seem to have an ending.

Many fans, including Adam McIntyre, have accused the internet personality of engaging with minors inappropriately — both via text messages and during her live shows. She was also blasted for alleged racism, particularly on the set of her Netflix series Haters Back Off and in a viral video from a show in 2009 in which it appeared like she was wearing blackface while singing Single Ladies. Her lawyers clapped back at the latter accusation, insisting she was wearing green paint after dressing up like Elphaba from Wicked for a prior song.

Other disturbing claims come from fans, including one minor at the time, who alleged Colleen sent them nude photos of fellow YouTuber Trisha Paytas, which were originally behind a paywall on OnlyFans. Trisha blasted her former friend and collaborator, saying she does not “condone” the sharing of her NSFW content, adding:

“I think it’s the most disgusting thing. And above all else, illegal.”

Trisha also claimed she reached out to Colleen about the allegations, but she denied them. The pair recently started a podcast together called Oversharing, which premiered in May, but after just three episodes, Paytas confirmed the partnership is over. The California native also lost at least two sponsorships for her other podcast, RELAX! with Colleen Ballinger & Erik Stocklin. Oof.

Interestingly, the Miranda Sings Live: Your Welcome star actually was continuing on with her tour throughout a lot of this mess. In early June, a fan on Twitter released photos from a seemingly very poorly attended show and at the event, Colleen was reportedly selling merch that said “Cancelled!” on it. OMG!

Colleen Ballinger selling Cancelled merch at her show tonight ???? I cannotttt pic.twitter.com/axGEOBlnaM — noel (@noelblanc13) June 11, 2023

This particular show was just three days after Adam released a lengthy YouTube video calling Ballinger out with alleged receipts. So, things have certainly escalated since then. Also, according to several fans online, Colleen has been selling this merch for years so it is not a direct reaction to the controversy, but it is certainly a bad look considering everything that’s gone down lately!

That said, we really aren’t surprised considering the mother of three completely belittled the serious accusations against her in her first statement on the matter… via a ukulele song! Guess she’s realizing she can’t perform her way out of this!? It’ll be interesting to see if she ever comments further on the controversy or the cancellation. Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

