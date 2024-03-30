Conjoined Twins Abby & Brittany Hensel Clap Back At ‘Loud’ Chatter Over Wedding!

Abby and Brittany Hensel are firing back at the critics!

This week, it came out that Abby privately married her boyfriend back in 2021, an army veteran named Josh Bowling. The news immediately caused a frenzy on the internet, with many people congratulating the couple. Of course, others asked questions about the dynamic between the trio, given that Abby and Brittany are dicephalus conjoined twins. This means the sisters have separate brains, hearts, spinal cords, and other organs but are joined together from the waist down. With this in mind, a great many social media users were curious about how a marriage works for them. Personally we think they should have been doing another reality show about it all this time…

Others have skipped past curiosity and voiced criticism instead. The former reality stars have since heard about the chatter online and decided to clap back!

They posted multiple videos to TikTok on Wednesday, including one showing pictures of sculptures of conjoined twins. Abby and Brittany wrote in the caption:

“The internet is extra LOUD today. We have always been around ”

Another features a picture of the three of them, with the words “This Is a Message To All the Haters Out There. If You Don’t Like What I Do But You Watch Everything I’m Doing You’re Still a Fan” flashing on the screen. Ha! Check out their videos mocking the public shock over the wedding news (below):

Abby and Brittany clearly are not here for the hate! But surprisingly, they don’t get the hype around this news at all!

We guess it’s understandable since they actually haven’t been hiding that Abby is married to Josh. In fact, they’ve been posting about the wedding for the entire past year! See a post from April 2023 (below):

Wow!! They really didn’t try to keep it secret! We guess just… no one noticed until now! As for whether they plan to talk about their relationship dynamic online now that people are asking? Don’t plan on it anytime soon! Josh says NO. He told TMZ on Friday:

“We wish to keep everything private and will not be doing any interviews.”

Bummer for those who want to know every last detail… but honestly good for Abby, Brittany, and Josh! As long as they are happy, that’s what matters most at the end of the day! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

