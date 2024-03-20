Lukas Gage Blames Quickie Marriage To Kim Kardashian’s Hairstylist Chris Appleton On A ‘Manic Episode’!

Lukas Gage has done a lot of thinking about his whirlwind marriage to celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton. But in this case, absence and time clearly didn’t make his heart grow fonder!

The White Lotus star appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday night and pretty much s**t all over his former relationship with the man behind some of Kim Kardashian’s most famous hair looks. Seriously! This is so harsh!! When asked exactly what went down, the 28-year-old admitted to Andy:

“I had a manic episode for six months. Those furry jackets…”

OOF!! A manic episode?! That was months long and led to a marriage?? Ouch! He’s of course talking about the matching furry jackets he and Chris got married in. Fans of The Kardashians will remember Kimmy Kakes took charge of the nuptials when they went down. She flew in the former love birds to Las Vegas and spent the event officiating their marriage. She even surprised the pair with a special performance from Shania Twain! But just six months later, Chris filed for divorce. And to that, Lukas simply says, “we live and we learn.” He added:

“Literally I don’t know what went through my head, I don’t know what happened. The fur coats [were] a horrible idea. I want to apologize to Shania Twain for wasting her time. I mean, we’re still holding on You’re Still The One after like three weeks? That was unhinged. That was the biggest waste of her time. I love you Shania, I’m really sorry about that.”

As for the SKIMS founder, he noted:

“Kim’s great. She was really sweet to fly us all out and take care of us and pay for everything, but … sorry to Kim and Shania. I’m so sorry.”

Yikes!!

He did, however, insist that there had been no cheating, despite popular belief. To hear him tell it, it simply sounds like there was just a whole lot of impulse behind their decision to get hitched:

“Yeah, that’s kind of how I roll. I’m a little impulsive. But that was probably one of the most unhinged things I’ve ever done in my life, and I’ll probably have six other marriages.”

Ha! Well, so long as he’s honest with himself, right?! Damn!! You can watch his takes on what went down (below):

Definitely interesting, that’s for sure… Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

