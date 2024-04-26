OMG! Is Taylor Swift Adding TTPD To The Eras Tour?!? These Clues Have Fans CONVINCED!

The Eras Tour could be changing soon!

After the release of Taylor Swift‘s new double album The Tortured Poets Department, Swifties think she’s teasing some major updates to the upcoming international leg of the tour! Why?? ‘Cause, like the true mastermind she is, the pop star is dropping hints!

To promote her new music, Taylor’s been releasing a ton of YouTube Shorts. You know, like the one in which we got to see an intimate glance at her romance with Travis Kelce?? Well, her latest, out on Thursday, featured a ton of black-and-white clips of the 34-year-old rehearsing for the concert with her new single Fortnight playing in the background. She captioned it:

“A fortnight til Paris”

The European leg of her concert kicks off again in Paris next month on May 9. But, obviously, these clips could’ve just been old videos from her previous prep, right? Why do fans think these are teasing a set list change? Because two subtle details stood out!

First off, the Grammy winner was seen standing on a stage next to a railing that appeared to have the “TTPD” logo on it. She’s never had any similar set piece on stage before — so it was eye-catching.

But there’s more!

The Lover artist was also seen singing as her dancers wore top hats and held batons (or something similar) behind her. Again, that’s not something we’ve seen before — and it could be a reference to her Fortnight music video! At one point in the MV, the vocalist sat at a typewriter as people in the background all wore — you guessed it — black top hats! Look:

Knowing TayTay, that can’t be a coincidence! See all her new clues (below):

Reacting to the new upload, fans freaked out:

“HOW IS NO ONE TALKING ABOUT THE TTPD SIGN SHES LEANING AGAINST?! OR WHAT ABOUT THE FACT THAT THE DANCERS ARE IN TOP HATS!?! ALL OF THIS IS NEW” “I’m not okay #TheTourturedPoetsDepartment is gonna be in the eras tour… New choreography”

What does this mean for the show?!? Will she be cutting songs from other eras to make room for the new music in her already incredibly long three-hour show? There is so much going on here that we can’t help but wonder! Could they be really elaborate surprise songs?? What do y’all think?! Sound OFF with all your takes and predictions and opinions (below)!

[Image via Taylor Swift/YouTube]