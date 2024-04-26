Taylor Swift Fans Now Wonder If 1989 Was ALSO About Matty Healy! But…

Taylor Swift fans have yet another theory about her relationship with Matty Healy — but this one feels like a huuuge stretch!

When The Tortured Poets Department dropped last week, the 34-year-old pop star shocked fans as many of the tracks were not about her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn but about her super controversial relationship with Matty Healy, which lasted about a month. See, it turned out the pair had way more of a history together than anyone realized! They first hooked up way back in 2014 — and things weren’t the healthiest even then. See the full timeline HERE!

Now that they’re realizing how this guy was living in her head all this time, fans can’t help but wonder if some of her old songs were about The 1975 frontman too! What if he was the muse for more than just her latest project! Some Swifties have named one other album in particular — 1989. Wha??

For starters, many think some lyrics from Style were inspired by the 35-year-old singer’s aesthetic in 2014:

“You’ve got that long hair slicked back / White T-shirt”

That certainly fits Matty to a tee, so to speak. Plus, they theorized Taylor purposefully used her silhouette in both music videos from Style and Fortnight — the TTPD track about Matty. See (below):

And that’s not all. Obviously they hooked up in 2014 and then again in 2023. But some Swifties believe the pair were in an on-and-off situationship the whole time — and there are Style lyrics that fit that, too:

“And when we go crashing down, we come back every time”

They’ve even made connections to Matty in the songs Out of the Woods, I Wish You Would, and All You Had to Do Was Stay. See more of the fan theories from X (Twitter) below:

“After listening to TTPD back & forth, and revisiting the 1989 TV album, I’m almost certain that Matty Healy is the muse for the 1989 album. TTPD is closure for their relationship & Tay’s journal stages of grief over losing Matty as her Cardigan.” “I don’t know if anyone else has made this connection yet (probably because Swifties are better analysts than the FBI), but New Romantics was about Matty Healy 1989 came out in 2014, around the time they were first rumored to be dating” “SO if she’s now talking about matty healy and how much she was in love with him when they were together before in 2014, that literally means so many songs on 1989 could be about matty healy” “all the 1989 vault songs are about matty healy”

That would be wild if all along these songs were about Matty and it went right over all of our heads, right? It’s fun how you can make these things fit and all, but… there’s a pretty big problem with this theory.

Taylor and Matty didn’t meet until one month AFTER 1989 was released! The album came out in October 2014, the story goes they were introduced in November 2014 when she attended a The 1975 show in LA with friends Ellie Goulding and Selena Gomez. Even Matty told the Australian radio program Shazam Top 20 they met at that concert and exchanged numbers afterward. So that alone debunks the claims! There’s no way she penned the album about Matty.

But if you need further proof, we need to talk about Harry Styles. Let’s break it down.

For starters, everyone knows Style is about her on-and-off romance with the former One Direction member, which lasted between 2012 and 2014. We mean, come on. It’s pretty obvious, given the title alone. Moving on to Out of the Woods, it’s definitely another track about Harry as it features lyrics about their snowmobile crash that led to them both going to the hospital. The Don’t Worry Darling actor needed “20 stitches,” it’s a pretty specific reference. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Taylor later confirmed the track was about the accident and said she was “not as hurt” as Harry — though she didn’t name him at the time.

In the music video for the song, she wore a blue dress — a callback to what she wore when she and Harry broke up in 2013. You may recall the exes got into an argument during a vacation in the Virgin Islands and ended their relationship. Instead of sticking around, she left the trip early. Taylor was photographed leaving the resort on a boat wearing a blue dress. In both Style and OOTW, she can be seen sporting a paper airplane necklace from Harry. The jewelry item is referenced multiple times in OOTW, specifically in the lyric:

“Two paper airplanes flying.”

If you need a refresher, check out the music video (below):

Back to the blue dress…

When Taylor released 1989 (Taylor’s Version) last year, she dropped the popular vault track Is It Over Now? And as you can guess, it’s without a doubt about Harry. The Cats actress references the same blue gown, singing, “Blue Dress / On a boat.” Taylor then alludes to the snowmobile accident through the lines, “Red blood / White snow.” What do you think that’s about, 2017 murder mystery The Snowman? Come on, y’all, she gave you all the clues!

In another vault track, Slut!, she goes off about being judged more than a man for having a public relationship. You’ll remember that One Direction fans were very harsh toward TayTay back in the day! She sings in the second verse:

“Send the code, he’s waiting there / The sticks and stones they throw froze mid-air. Everyone wants him, that was my crime / The wrong place at the right time.”

Meanwhile, Harry all but confirmed a good amount of the tracks on 1989 are about him. In a Rolling Stone interview later, he said about the record:

“I’m lucky if everything [we went through] helped create those songs. That’s what hits your heart. That’s the stuff that’s hardest to say, and it’s the stuff I talk least about. That’s the part that’s about the two people.”

We could go on and on. But the point is Swifties seem to be rewriting history by wondering if Matty was the inspiration for 1989 when he pretty clearly wasn’t! What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below.

