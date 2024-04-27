Taylor Swift Is A Total NFL Fangirl Now!

Taylor Swift showed some love to the newest addition to the Kansas City Chiefs!

On Thursday, it was revealed that University of Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy got drafted by the NFL team. The Kansas City Chiefs shared a video on Instagram of the heartwarming moment the football player found out about the good news, with him grinning as his loved ones cheered and freaked out. Check it out (below):

Amazing! What made the big day extra special? Taylor showed her support for Xavier by liking the post! See (below):

Look what Travis Kelce made her do! LOLz! She’s totally a fangirl of the NFL now! Of course, people noticed Taylor smashed the like button. And when we mean people, we mean the Swifties! They flooded the comments section with their reactions, saying:

“not Taylor liking this omg she’s locked in” “TAYLOR WHAT ARE YOU DOING HERE” “MOTHER LIKED” “Travis made Taylor watch the draft with him and now she liked this post Life is crazy” “Travis and Taylor were watching the draft I see” “WTFFF TAYLOR LIKED THE POST??? She just released an album but instead of promoting it she’s sitting at home watching @chiefs’s draft??? Girlie is into football.”

What can we say? Her boyfriend’s a football player! It was bound to happen that she’d get into the sport! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

