Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel Got Married!

Abby Hensel is officially a married woman! And all while being conjoined to her twin Brittany!

It appears that famous conjoined twins Abby and Brittany, who first made waves during a 1996 appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show, didn’t let their condition get in the way of leading separate lives! On Tuesday, Today reported that Abby found the man of her dreams and said “I do” back in 2021! They cited public records, revealing that the lucky man is Josh Bowling, a US Army vet who now works as a nurse.

A family member by the name of Heidi Bowling posted TONS of pics and videos of the nuptials on Facebook back in 2021. Despite sharing the same lower half, it looks as though Josh is very much only married to Abby — as she’s the one whose eyes he peered into while dancing and whose lips he kissed. See HERE.

Abby and Brittany are dicephalus conjoined twins. That means that they have separate brains, hearts, spinal cords, and some other organs, but they are united as one from the waist down.

The trio live in Minnesota where the twins were born and raised. They reportedly work as elementary school teachers. The early stages of their careers were documented on their TLC show Abby & Brittany:

Congratulations to Abby and Josh! It’s so great to hear that she and Brittany are able to live separate and happy lives! We just hope consummating their marriage wasn’t too awkward… right?! Share your thoughts and support in the comments down (below)!

