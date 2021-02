This is not a diss. Conor Maynard‘s Not Over You is very middle of the road pop. It also feels young. This is something that a boy band would record. Or him. And we’re not mad at it. In fact, it’s quite enjoyable.

Sometimes you want McDonalds. This is the sonic equivalent of that!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Conor Maynard!