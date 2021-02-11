Halsey Warns Instagram Filters Are 'Damaging' To Mental Health

While there are some filters we can’t get enough of (yes, we’re still laughing over the lawyer’s cat filter), Halsey is pointing out that the increasing trend to use beauty-focused filters on social media might be “damaging” users.

Does she have a valid point?

In a new interview with Byrdie, the singer revealed why she thinks Instagram filters are a real harm to us all, sharing:

“I’m exhausted with this industry of Instagram filters. It’s gotta be damaging to your brain to constantly be looking at yourself through an altered lens and being disappointed with what your face actually looks like.”

Speaking from personal experience, the Manic songwriter continued:

“I know what that feels like because when I first started getting publicity of some kind, I would go out and [paparazzi would] take pictures of me. I can’t control the angle. I can’t control the lighting. I can’t control if it’s my good side or my bad side. The pictures would come out and I would just have to look at them and go, ‘Okay. That’s what I look like.’ I don’t get to change it. I have to make peace with my face…”

She makes a strong case… Who else remembers the days when filters were meant for dog ears and rainbow vomit? Nowadays, if you’re not paying attention, you might not even notice someone’s slapped on a filter. That’s certainly creating all kinds of problems for self-acceptance!

Think of the kids who see their idols looking flawless all day on IG — and don’t see that in the mirror…

To combat some of this self-hatred, Halsey’s launched a new makeup company called About-Face with a clear motto: “loving and appreciating what you look like.” The momma-to-be added:

“I want young people to feel like they’re brave enough to leave the house with, like, lime green eyeshadow and black lipstick on.”

While this statement in some ways walks back her desire for followers to love themselves as they come — it is still makeup after all — we also understand what she means. Be you, no matter what that looks like! Dressing expressively is something the performer has been known to do on many occasion!

What’s also really interesting to hear is that by fighting against some of society’s perceived notions of what a beautiful women should look like, the 26-year-old discovered a level of confidence she hadn’t known before she shaved her head. The poet shared:

“I have a pretty good idea of what my ‘prettiest’ look is, by social standards, but it doesn’t mean it’s what I want to look like. I definitely don’t think that my most ‘Hollywood’ look is when I have a bald head, but it’s when I feel the most confident.”

So inspiring! Halsey’s not the only one who has discovered the happy aftermath of a major haircut either. Other women feel amazing and reclaim lost parts of themselves once they muster the courage to let their locks go!

But what do U think, Perezcious readers? How do we address some of the negative side effects of these apps while preserving what’s great about them? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

