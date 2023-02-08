Lea Michele Says Her Glee Co-Star Criticism Has Been 'Eye-Opening' -- DETAILS

It’s been two years since Lea Michele came under fire for diva behavior on the set of Glee — and now she’s looking back on what she has learned.

During a recent Q&A with Jeremy O. Harris for Interview Magazine, Lea opened up about how she’s “navigated” and healed since the scandal. The actress even says she’s had some “eye-opening” conversations with some of the people she hurt. The interviewer brought up her 2020 backlash (more on that HERE), but didn’t go into specifics, and asked:

“How have you navigated that? Do you see being in this moment — when you’re looked at as one of the saviors of Broadway — as a chance to rectify some of those things?”

In response, the Scream Queens star shared she thinks it was important to “reflect” on the past few years:

“I think these past two years have been so important for everybody to just sit back and reflect. I did a lot of personal reach-outs. But the most important thing was for everybody to just take a step back.”

Lea didn’t say who she reached out to, or if things went well, but it’s always a good idea to try and mend things at the source!

She also said she’s excited to be able to “apply” the things she’s learned:

“More than anything, I’m so grateful to have this opportunity to apply the things that I’ve learned over the past ten-plus years in a positive way. What I told myself stepping into ‘Funny Girl’ was, ‘If I can’t take my role as a leader offstage as important as my role as a leader onstage, then I shouldn’t do this show.’ Because that was always a struggle for me. So to have this opportunity now at 36 years old as a wife and a mother — to step into this job that comes with so much pressure and a huge amount of responsibility — was a very, very big achievement for me.”

The songstress said at the end of the day, you’ve got to put your own feelings “aside” because what “matters the most” is how you make others feel:

“The conversations that I’ve had behind the scenes with some people were incredibly healing and very eye-opening for me. I’ve been doing this for a really long time and I’m not going to ever blame anything on the things that I’ve been through in my life. But you also can’t ignore those experiences or deny them. They are a part of the patchwork of my life.”

Finishing up her statement, she said this is her “opportunity” to reintroduce herself as a changed person:

“When I got the call that I was going to play Fanny Brice, I said, ‘Okay, this could be really big for my career, but it’s also helpful to have this opportunity to introduce people to who I am now.'”

Love to hear about all the positive vibes moving forward! Hopefully we won’t have anymore diva moment stories anytime soon…

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via Instagram/Lea Michele/Fox]