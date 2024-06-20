Courtney Stodden Engaged Again -- Just A Week After Flushing Old Engagement Ring Down The Toilet!

Courtney Stodden has a brand-new diamond ring!

Just a week after flushing their old 5-carat engagement ring from Chris Seng down the toilet, the 29-year-old model’s Emmy-winning producer and director beau Jared Safier popped the question!

Yep, Courtney — who uses she/they pronouns — is engaged again! She first posted to Instagram Stories on Wednesday a picture of the new ring, a massive, square-cut diamond, alongside one word:

“Engaged.”

Out with the old and in with the new kinda vibes here! Amazing! The following day, Jared shared more pictures to Instagram from the engagement. He also gushed about Courtney in the caption, writing:

“Well it is official!! The love of my life @courtneyastodden and I are now engaged!! This has been a whirlwind of a year together and I can’t wait to continue on this path of building a family with you!! I love you with all my heart!!”

So sweet! Check out the stunning ring (below):

YOWZA!!!

Congratulations to Courtney and Jared! Reactions to the engagement, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Jared Safier/Instagram]