Courtney Stodden Reveals They Had A Miscarriage At 'Around 10 Weeks'

Courtney Stodden shared some devastating news with fans this week…

The 29-year-old television personality — who uses she/they pronouns — took to Instagram on Friday to reveal they recently suffered a miscarriage at around 10 weeks. Courtney wrote in a super candid post about their “grief” to followers:

“This is a hard one but I believe it to be important given others experience exactly this same thing in silence. I recently found out that I suffered an early miscarriage (around 10 weeks) ; it’s been a roller coaster of emotions. I feel grief in every sense of the word. Even though, I suppose, early is better than later… yet it still is a loss and I can’t shake the feeling of loneliness that comes with it.”

Heartbreaking. The Celebrity Big Brother alum said they wanted to be open about what happened to help others who are experiencing or have experienced the same “loss”:

“I’m sharing this to shine light on the fact that no matter how early a loss occurs, it’s still a loss. I’ve tried to keep this to myself, just a few close relatives and friends know — but I thought it was important to just accept the fact and hopefully find some peace as there is strength in numbers. If this has happened to you or ever does, it’s not your fault. God bless every one and count your blessings. We are all love”

We are sending SO much love to Courtney as they go through this healing process. See the post (below):

[Image via Courtney Stodden/Instagram]