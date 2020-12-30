10 Most-Liked Instagram Posts Of 2020 Feature Kylie, Kobe, & Chadwick -- But They Aren't #1

It’s here!

Now that the year is finally wrapping up, Instagram officially revealed on Tuesday it’s most-liked posts of 2020 — and you’ll never guess the powerhouse that took the number 1 spot.

Do you know what else shook us, Perezcious readers? Even though 2020 was pretty dismal (thank you very much, Miss Rona), many users didn’t really gravitate towards the more lighthearted and thirst-trap snaps this year for distraction. Instead, it seemed scrollers favored more sentimental posts that focused on birthdays, babies, relationships, and even celeb deaths. Real serious stuff.

Related: Celebrity Scandals We’re Thankful For In 2020

And, of course, Kylie Jenner, Ariana Grande, and the late Chadwick Boseman were just some of Insta’s shining stars of the year. But, that honestly didn’t surprise us much.

Now, get ready *drum roll please*…. because here are Instagram’s most-liked posts of 2020:

10. Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Sexy Shoot

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are known for their super sexy and steamy photoshoots, and this one obviously did not disappoint. The image of the pair dressed up for a night out in pieces from Matthew M. Williams’ collection for Givenchy garnered more than 14.2 million likes. The special ingredient that got this one so many likes was probably that it sparked a ton of rumors the former couple were getting back together — even though the co-parents never confirmed it.

A source close to the Kar-Jenner family told People:

“There’s a lot of love between Travis and Kylie, and they’re even openly affectionate. But they’re not back together and neither is in a place to be in a committed relationship.”

For now, it seems they are good with just co-parenting their 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. SPOILER ALERT: You’ll see her on this list, too!

9. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Birthday Celebration

Cristiano Ronaldo took the number nine spot by letting fans in on the celebration of his 35th birthday with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, and son back in February. In the very laid-back photo, the soccer superstar poses in front of three personalized birthday cakes that combine to spell out his nickname, “CR7.” He captioned the post:

“It’s time to celebrate my birthday. Thanks my love for this amazing surprise ”

UGH sooo cute!

The post reach over 14.3 million likes — not too hard when you have 249 MILLION followers.

8. Stormi Comforts Kylie

Back in October, Kylie Jenner shared this absolutely adorable video of the 2-year-old. In the short clip, the 23-year-old makeup tycoon walks up to her little one sitting on the couch and lies down, putting her head on Stormi’s lap.

Kylie’s mini-me then sweetly places her hands on top of her momma’s head and says the sweetest thing to her. The momma-of-one captioned the video:

“She said ‘don’t be afraid mommy’”

Awwwww!

Of course, everyone was obsessed with the heartfelt moment, so it doesn’t surprise us this post made the list at 14.5 million likes.

7. Bubble Bath Time With Stormi

Mor Stormi!

Momma Kylie gave her 206 million plus followers plenty of content while in lockdown amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, but all the way back in March, before the pandemic had destroyed everyone’s hopes for the year, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum shared this cutesy photo of her daughter poking her head out of a bubble bath. The reality tv star captioned the shot:

“This pic makes me happy.”

Stormi seemed super happy too, grinning widely in the sweet image. Adorable.

It earned over 15.3 million likes, and it doesn’t surprise us at all as it is just way too darling to overlook.

6. Ariana Grande Announces Engagement

Number six was just under the wire as it happened just NINE DAYS before the list went public.

Ariana Grande snuck in the last minute addition as she announced her engagement to Dalton Gomez just before Christmas. The 27-year-old shared a photo of her massive engagement ring (which itself turned out to have an amazing amount of sentimental value built in) with the caption “forever and then some” along with a series of photos of the couple. It quickly reached over 15.4 million likes, with many fans congratulating the Dangerous Woman singer on her happiness.

So sweet!

We couldn’t be happier for the couple on their impending nuptials and their Insta achievement. However, the pandemic being a special circumstance — in which Ari is stuck at home anyway — does make us worry about whether things will change for the couple if and when the world returns to normal.

5. Lebron James Tribute to Kobe Bryant

This one hurts… a lot…

At the beginning of the year, Los Angeles and the rest of the basketball loving world were rocked when Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna unexpectedly died in a helicopter accident, along with seven other people — mostly friends and teammates of Gigi’s from the Mamba Sports Academy, as well as their parents. It was a tragedy that hit LA Lakers fans hard — but not as hard as those who knew and loved Kobe personally.

Teammate LeBron James poured his heart out to the late NBA star in a gut-wrenching Instagram post. He wrote:

“I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life #Gigi4Life”

The emotional post received over 15.4 million likes as everyone mourned along with LeBron.

4. Shocker…Kylie Jenner, Again

Apparently, IG users could not get enough of the Kylie-Travis-Stormi content this year. We can’t seem to blame them, as it just keeps getting better and better!

The Kylie Cosmetics owner posted a birthday tribute for the rapper’s 28th birthday in April, and it got a LOT of attention. Alongside some never-before-seen photos of the musician and his daughter, she wrote:

“DADA, happy birthday to daddy of the year! i’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy’s girl. but whatever. we went half on greatness! the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. the best gift. ok i’m crying. love you forever! @travisscott”

Awwww!

It seems the birthday present was unwrapped by a lot of hands — the pic earned 15.9 million likes to land on the number four spot on the list!

SPOILERS: This was actually Kylie’s most-liked post of the year, so that’s the last you’ll see of her on the list. We know, we know. Shocking.

3. Lionel Messi’s Heartfelt Tribute To A Legend

Legendary football (read: soccer) player Diego Maradona passed away of a heart attack in November at the age of 60.

Fellow star Lionel Messi honoring his hero on IG was number three on the list. The Argentine football player shared a pic of the two along with an emotional message in Spanish:

“A very sad day for all Argentines and for football. He leaves us but does not leave, because Diego is eternal. I’m left with all the beautiful moments lived with him and I wanted to take the opportunity to send my condolences to all his family and friends. RIP”

The post has at least 16.3 million likes.

2. Chadwick Boseman’s Family Announces His Death

Another devastating moment of 2020 …

Nothing shook people more than the truly unexpected death of Chadwick Boseman. The actor had secretly battled colon cancer for four years before passing away in August. In a post marked with over 19.1 million hearts (that were definitely broken), his family revealed:

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV.

A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. ⁣

⁣It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. ⁣

⁣He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. ⁣The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

The Marvel star had never publicly spoken about being sick, even to most of his co-stars and directors, which made the news all the more devastating.

1.Cristiano Ronaldo Also Mourns Diego Maradona

Coming in at the top spot is another touching post to the late soccer legend Diego Maradona, this time from Cristiano Ronaldo. Sitting at over 19.6 million likes, the post happens to be the footballer’s most popular post of all time.

What do U think about this years most-liked list? Do U have a favorite post from this year? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Apega/WENN & Nicky Nelson/WENN]