Cristiano Ronaldo Shares First Family Photo Featuring Newborn Daughter After Death Of Son

Cristiano Ronaldo is feeling the love after the most unimaginable heartbreak.

The Portuguese soccer star took to Instagram on Thursday to update fans about his family, most specifically his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez and their newborn daughter who just returned home from the hospital. This comes just two days after the couple revealed that one of their newborn twins, a baby boy, had passed away on Monday.

Sharing a photo featuring his children Cristiano Jr., 11, Alana Martina, 4, and twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 4, the dad wrote:

“Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world. ”

What an amazing perspective. Check out the latest photo of the fam (below).

The post was shared shortly after the 37-year-old broke the heartbreaking news that one of his twins died. He and his girlfriend told the world via a joint statement on the ‘gram:

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

Hundreds of friends and followers have shown their support for the family during the devastating time. Earlier on Thursday, Ronaldo thanked fans at the Anfield Stadium in Merseyside, England for a heartwarming tribute they led during Tuesday night’s game in honor of his loss (the player was not in attendance given the circumstances).

Posting a video of the tribute, in which the entire stadium stood and cheered for Ronaldo at the game, the athlete remarked in the caption:

“One world… One sport… One global family… Thanks, Anfield. Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion. ”

Many soccer clubs and players have also continued to reach out with condolences. Ronaldo’s team, Manchester United, commented:

“Your pain is our pain. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.”

So, so true. Our hearts go out to this sweet family as they mourn their loss.

