Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Reveals Their Daughter’s Name After Son’s Death

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez finally revealed the sweet name they gave to their newborn daughter.

On Saturday, his girlfriend took to Instagram to share two new pictures of their little girl sleeping in her bassinet, dropping the name in the caption alongside a green heart emoji and her birth date:

“Bella Esmeralda 180422”

A beautiful name. Ch-ch-check out the sweet photo (below):

As you most likely know, the couple has been mourning the loss of their son during this time. They announced in a joint statement last month that the 28-year-old had given birth to twins before sharing that one of them died during labor, saying:

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Days after the birth of Bella, the 36-year-old soccer star posted a family picture on Insta and shared that their daughter had finally come home, writing:

“Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world.”

We are continuing to keep the parents in our thoughts as they continue to grieve their son.

[Image via Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez/Instagram]