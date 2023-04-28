TikTok Star Allegedly Helped Mom Kill VERY Young Lover To Avoid Affair Being Exposed!

A TikTok influencer allegedly helped her mom kill her much younger lover and his friend to cover up their affair.

23-year-old influencer Mahek Bukhari was arrested in February 2022 along with her mother, Ansreen Bukhari, 45. Both women were charged with the deaths of two 21-year-old men by means of an intentional car crash. The mother-daughter team allegedly chased down the mother’s boyfriend, Saqib Hussain, and ran him off the road, causing a fiery car crash in the streets of Leicester, England. Saqib’s passenger, childhood friend Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, was also killed.

This week the pair’s murder trial began, and the alleged motive for this shocking crime was finally revealed.

According to The Times, during the April 24 trial prosecutors explained that Ansreen had an on-again, off-again relationship with Saqib — an on-again, off-again affair, we should say, since she was still married the whole time. Apparently it had been going on since he was 18 years old! Kinda scandalous…

Apparently after three years of being part of this extramarital affair, the young man just couldn’t accept Ansreen calling things off and became “increasingly obsessive.” He allegedly threatened to tell Ansreen’s husband about their affair — and expose the explicit videos and photos they’d taken together. He also demanded back the $3,000 he spent over the course of the relationship. Following this threat, the married mom decided to go to extremes — and went to her daughter for help.

Mahek, known as Maya or Maybvlogs online, reportedly didn’t like that Saqib had threatened her mother. In messages exchanged between mom and daughter through WhatsApp, as obtained by The Times, she said:

“I’ll get him jumped by guys, and he won’t know what day it is.”

Apparently they didn’t need any guys to jump Saqib. They did everything themselves.

In a 911 call that was played at the trial, the victim can be heard shouting in fear as he called the cops from his car, telling dispatchers he was being chased:

“I’m being followed by two vehicles. They’re trying to block me in. They’ve got balaclavas on. They’re trying to ram me off the road. They’re trying to kill me. I’m going to die.”

Chilling…

After that, Saqib can be heard shouting, “Oh my god!” before a loud noise — then the line went dead. The crash was fatal, as the two men in the car hit a tree while approaching 100 mph speeds. According to police the vehicle was completely split in half and consumed in a fireball. The call the 21-year-old made to police was the key factor in the investigation turning from tragic accident to homicide. Prosecutor Collingwood Thompson KC said during the trial:

“Their investigation revealed a story of love, obsession, extortion and ultimately cold-blooded murder.”

He also alleged the mother-daughter duo from Stroke-On-Trent devised a “trap” to try and get the phone containing the explicit videos and pictures back from him. The trap was also set to “protect” Maya’s reputation, as she had 230,000 followers on TikTok at the time. The prosecutor argued:

“Mahek Bukhari was an influencer on social media and the revelation of that affair might even have caused damage to her standing.”

Wow…

The trial is currently ongoing, but Maya and her mother aren’t the only ones facing charges in connection to the murder. Six others, Natasha Akhtar, 22, Raees Jamal, 22, Rekan Karwan, 28, Mohammed Patel, 20, Sanaf Gulammustafa, 22, and Ameer Jamal, 27, have also been charged in connection to the crime for allegedly helping the mother and daughter run the men’s car off of the road and closing them in.

Such an awful situation for everyone involved… Reactions, Perezcious readers?

