Dad Confronts Teen Boy Who Allegedly Assaulted His Daughter -- And Gets Beaten To Death With A Bat!

A father confronted his daughter’s alleged assailant… and was beaten to death for his trouble.

The story comes from New Jersey back on Easter weekend turned fatal. Louis “Gus” Serbeck‘s daughter alleged she’d been assaulted on Saturday, April 19, by a boy she knew. According to the Columbia County Prosecutor, Serbeck charged over to the Hannah residence to confront the kid — the 17-year-old son of family friend Eric Hannah.

The teen, identified only as J.H., was the one to answer the door and see Serbeck and his daughter standing at the doorstep. We don’t know how many words were exchanged, but the encounter quickly escalated to violence. Prosecutors say J.H. sustained facial injuries. Then he turned it around and attacked Serbeck, hitting the girl’s father “several times” with a metal bat.

But things got worse when dad Eric Hannah got involved, per a press release:

“J.H. is alleged to have struck Serbeck in the head several times with a metal baseball bat. It is further alleged that [Eric Hannah], who was present and joined the fight, struck Serbeck in the back of the head with a metal flashlight.”

J.H. also allegedly hit Serbeck’s daughter with the bat before first responders arrived on scene. Vineland Police Department didn’t take long to pull up alongside EMTs, but sadly the damage was done. Despite attempts to save him, Serbeck was pronounced dead en route to the hospital.

So awful.

Both Hannahs were arrested and taken into custody. The father was charged with homicide, aggravated assault, conspiracy, and weapons charges. The teenage boy was hit with homicide and weapons charges. The teen also sustained an aggravated assault charge for what he allegedly did to Serbeck’s daughter in the first place. Hannah is currently in custody at Cumberland County Jail without bond and J.H. is at a juvenile detention center, per multiple outlets. It’s unclear if he will be tried as an adult.

As for Serbeck, his family has set up a GoFundMe to cover final expenses. In the description, they wrote about his unwavering dedication to his “two daughters”:

“Not only did [Serbeck’s family] lose their father, son, brother, etc., but they lost him in the most crucial way as he was only doing what he does best, protecting his youngest daughter! He was one of the bravest, caring, outgoing, warmhearted, funny, and most protective men to be known. He would do anything for his two beautiful daughters, as many would know they were his lifeline!”

If you'd like to donate to the family, you can click HERE.

Christopher Serbeck, younger brother of the victim, spoke to WPVI about the situation, saying the two families were longtime friends and this was completely unexpected:

“[Hannah was a] lifelong friend of the family. He went to school with my oldest brother. Known him our whole life. No expectations of something like this happening at all.”

Such a horrible situation.

R.I.P.

