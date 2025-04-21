Woman Sent Poison Easter Eggs To Ex's New Girlfriend -- Killing One Child & Hospitalizing More, Say Police

Tragedy struck a Brazilian family trying to celebrate Easter.

The story comes out of Imperatriz, where local police say a woman sent poison Easter eggs to her ex’s new family in an attempt to kill his new girlfriend. Whoa. According to CCTV footage obtained by Imperatriz Online, 35-year-old Jordélia Pereira Barbosa can be seen purchasing the eggs at a local supermarket. Police believe after this, she laced them with poison before sending them to her ex’s family.

Per multiple outlets, the eggs had a note attached to them addressed to the new girlfriend, Mirian Lira, which read:

“With love, to Mirian Lira. Happy Easter.”

A seemingly sweet gesture that turned deadly just a few moments later…

Though the eggs were addressed to Mirian, there was no way to keep them from her children! And that’s exactly who ate them.

Just seconds after eating the chocolate eggs, Lira’s 7-year-old son Luis Silva fell sick. He tragically died in Imperatriz City Hospital just a day later. Meanwhile the mother and her 13-year-old daughter Evelyn Fernanda have been left in critical condition after eating some of the chocolate themselves, per The Standard.

This may not even be the first time Barbosa has tried to kill her ex’s new woman! Maranhão Civil Police say she previously tried to offer the victims “a chocolate-tasting session for employees at the supermarket where she worked”. Terrifying…

Law enforcement dug deeper into the investigation, and between the CCTV footage, the receipts from the store she shopped at, as well as a testimony from her ex, they were able to arrest her on April 17. She was reportedly wearing a blonde wig at the time of her arrest.

Along with the chocolate, Barbosa also purchased two wigs, scissors, cards, a saw knife, and suspected drugs at the store. She was also found with a funnel and spoons in her possession, which police believe is what she used to put the poison in the chocolate eggs. She admitted to buying the candy, but denied poisoning it. Investigators are currently awaiting an autopsy on the young boy to return, and they’re also running tests on the leftover chocolate.

Per Imperatiz Online, security official Maurício Martins said Barbosa was “motivated by revenge and jealousy”:

“The evidence suggests, based on several points investigated, that the crime was motivated by revenge and jealousy, given that the author’s ex-husband is the current partner or boyfriend of the victim, who was poisoned along with her two children. There are several indications that clearly point to this woman being the perpetrator of the crime. The police will continue working to strengthen this evidence and present her to the Judiciary to answer for this barbaric crime.”

So, so horrible. Our heart goes out to the victims’ family. May they get the justice they deserve.

[Image via Polícia Civil do Maranhão/Instagram/Duval/WENN.]