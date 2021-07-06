Actor Daniel Mickelson Dead At 23 -- Kaia Gerber, Amelia Gray Hamlin, & More Of Young Hollywood Reacts To Tragedy

So sad…

Rising star Daniel Mickelson died on July 4 at just 23 years old. While his cause of death has not been revealed, his sister Meredith Mickelson (inset) confirmed the devastating news on Instagram Monday, sharing:

“my heart is shattered & to write this feels so wrong and i don’t even know what to say. Yesterday i lost my brother, best friend & the other half of my heart.”

Alongside a throwback picture of the model and her brother on the beach, she continued:

“There wasn’t a person i loved more on this earth. theres no words that can do him justice that i could write. to know him was to love him. he was the happiest brightest smiley most sunshine human to exist and I’m so happy God chose me to be his sister for his whole amazing life.”

Wow… So emotional! We simply cannot imagine the pain she must be feeling in the wake of this brutal loss. Many followers and friends responded to the post, shining a light on the incredible person Daniel was as well as expressing their love for the 22-year-old. Jordyn Woods and Patrick Schwarzenegger commented:

“Praying for you”

Amelia Gray Hamlin also added:

“i love you forever daniel.”

Even Paris Hilton remembered the actor, who is best known for his roles in The Killer Clown Meets the Candy Man and Mani, as “such a light.” Kaia Gerber took to her own IG to upload a tribute to the fallen star, reflecting on their time growing up as besties, recalling:

“I remember that time we sat on the couch and spent the whole day coming up with our own secret language that we continued to speak every time we saw each other. I wish we could go back there. I wish we were still talking in sentences that probably annoyed everyone else but made us crack up every time.”

Including a screenshot from a FaceTime call (above), the young model noted:

“I wish I was still sitting on my bathroom floor FaceTiming you, because that was the only place I had wifi and I never wanted to miss a call from you. Thank you for being the reason for so much laughter and happiness in the world. It won’t be the same without you here. I love you Daniel.”

Another woman grieving the unimaginable loss of a loved one is Daniel’s girlfriend Maddie Haley who paid tribute to the founder of the fashion brand Kids Back Home, saying:

“You lit up every room with your contagious smile and never failed to make anyone happy. There wasn’t one day that went by where you didn’t go out of your way to make me feel special and loved.”

See more of her emotional reflection (below).

Thinking of all those mourning the loss of Daniel. He truly sounds like a wonderful guy who left a major impact on those he interacted with. R.I.P.

