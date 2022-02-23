Daniel Radcliffe & Emma Watson Didn't Speak For Days After MASSIVE Fight On Harry Potter Set!

The cast of Harry Potter really were like family — and they apparently fought like one, too!

In a recent interview with Contact Music, Daniel Radcliffe revealed he and Emma Watson once got into a fight so massive while filming the fourth movie in the franchise, The Goblet of Fire, they didn’t talk for days!

Admitting that he and the actress used to “argue about everything” back in the day, the actor said that things got a bit too heated between the two of them during an argument about the Latin language of all things. The Lost City star recalled:

“Oh, God. We used to argue about everything. Religion. Politics… I remember one of the big arguments we had on the fourth film — we didn’t speak to each other for a couple of days — was about… She was arguing about the Latin language, that nobody knows what it sounds like, what a Latin accent should be. And I was like, ‘Yeah, but it’s still spoken a lot in the Catholic church.’”

LOLz WHUT?! He admitted:

“Such a wacky argument, looking back, and it got totally out of hand.”

Like true Gryffindors, however, they managed to get past their beef after a few days and continued filming together like nothing ever happened.

Related: How Emma Watson & Tom Felton Really Feel About Being Shipped By Harry Potter Fans!

But Daniel had a few wise words for anyone who might ever cross paths with Emma:

“I certainly would advise anyone, if you’re going to debate with her, know your s**t.”

Noted!

The funny anecdote comes weeks after Watson made her own shocking revelation about her time at Hogwarts during HBO Max’s Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts that debuted on New Year’s Day.

As we reported, Rupert Grint shared with fans that Emma was at one point “considering pulling out” of the franchise altogether — to which the actress recalled:

“Yeah, I think I was scared. I don’t know if you ever felt like it got to a tipping point where you were like, this is kind of forever now… The fame thing had finally hit home in a big way.”

Filmmaker David Yates, who directed the last four films in the franchise, confessed that Watson almost left around the time Order of the Phoenix started production due to the stress of fame, sharing that series producer David Hayman “and the studio spoke to me about was, Emma is not sure she wants to come back to do another Potter.”

Wait, that was right after the fourth movie… Maybe it was all about the Latin argument! LOLz! Fortunately, Watson didn’t need anyone to “convince” her to stay, and said the fans ultimately inspired her to keep going. She shared:

“The fans genuinely wanted you to succeed, and we all genuinely have each other’s backs. How great is that?”

Gurl’s a fighter, that’s for sure!

[Image via British Vogue/WIRED]