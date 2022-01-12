How Emma Watson & Tom Felton Really Feel About Being Shipped By Harry Potter Fans!

It’s no secret Emma Watson was “in love” with her co-star Tom Felton back in the day — so how does she feel now that Harry Potter fans keep shipping them as a couple?!

If you missed, during the newly released Harry Potter 20th anniversary special on HBO Max, Emma once again admitted she “fell in love” with her co-star while on set. The comment sent fans into a frenzy, hoping that the longtime friends (who played Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy, respectively) might one day become something more — which isn’t likely to happen since Watson is currently in a relationship with Leo Robinton.

To address the online chatter, British Vogue caught up with Emma about the romance rumors in a new interview published Wednesday. When asked what “it has been like for [her] and Tom to see” the fan reaction about her former crush, the 31-year-old admitted:

“We speak most weeks, and we just think it’s sweet.”

Aww!! Speaking about her feelings for Felton in the special, the English activist recalled:

“I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet, it was No. 7, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day.”

So cute!

Unfortunately, even when word got back to Tom that one of the film’s leads was crushing on him, he didn’t feel the same, deciding to be “very protective” of Emma instead of striking up a romance. The Little Woman star lamented:

“He was three years above me and so for him, he was like, ‘You’re like my little sister.’”

In June, Felton opened up about his thoughts on the matter, telling Entertainment Tonight:

“Yeah, I’ve always had a soft spot for her and that continues to this day. There’s always been something that’s like, I don’t know, a kinship.”

He went so far as to confirm that their relationship goes beyond the standard boundaries of friendship, sharing:

“We are something, if that makes any sense, as far as we’ve been very close for a long time. And I adore her, I think she’s fantastic. Hopefully, she returns the compliment. But as far as the romantic side of it, I think that’s a Slytherin-Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing.”

Guess that means soulmates don’t always have to be your significant other!

While sparks don’t seem to be flying romantically anymore, they’re definitely the best of friends! They even talk on a more regular basis than Emma does with Daniel Radcliffe or Rupert Grint, she dished to British Vogue:

“They both hate WhatsApp and their phones in general. Actually, as a three, we really try and stay off electronics so that doesn’t help for a massive amount of back and forth. We aren’t on a group chat but we speak individually. Rupert sends me pictures of [his daughter] Wednesday and I die. Dan and I generally try and calm each other’s nerves. We both mainly try and stay out of the limelight so it’s been nice to have each other’s support, knowing there was going to be another wave of attention coming.”

Oh, and if you’re dying for more Harry Potter content, Watson confirmed that she would “definitely” return for another anniversary special in the future. Who knows, maybe Tom and Emma will have had a change of heart by then??

[Image via HBO Max]