Darren Criss & His Wife Mia Are Expecting Their First Child!

Darren Criss is going to be a father!

On Friday, the 34-year-old Glee alum announced he and his wife Mia Swier are expecting their first child together. He shared the exciting news on Instagram by posting photos in their recording studio along with the sound waves of the baby’s heartbeat on a laptop. The American Crime Story star also wrote in the caption:

“We’ve been making music for years.⁣⁣… But this time we made a BEAT.⁣⁣ The ultimate collab droppin Spring 2022.”

Awww!

Of course, the comments section was filled with congratulatory messages, including from former co-stars Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale. Evan Rachel Wood also wrote alongside a crying emoji:

“SHUT UP”

As you may know, the soon-to-be parents got engaged in January 2018 after over 7 years together, and then tied the knot a year later at the Ace Hotel in New Orleans. In preparation for fatherhood, it seems Darren will be taking a page out of his late father’s book. The actor previously shared of his dad when he died last year:

“I’ve spent most of my life trying to be like him, wanting to see and do all the incredible things he did. I’m so grateful he was around to see me actually pull a few off. He was there for the greatest moments of my life, which of course, he always dressed up for. His kind blue eyes, big laugh, and infamous warm smile could not have been a better representation of who he was to his core.”

Congratulations, Darren and Mia!

