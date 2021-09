We can’t get enough of Darren Criss‘ new EP! Every song is a winner! And so much variety to the music!

Walk Of Shame is a standout track. Reminds us of The Carpenters meets hip hop!

So refreshing! Like a crisp fall day!

This will put some pep in your step!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Darren Criss!