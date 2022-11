We are so impressed with and happy about this song!

Pretty sure American Idol alum David Archuleta released Movin’ independently. And, for doing this on his own, it is surprisingly great!

We are also getting the newly-out singer in a more mature, adult way. This is pop that’s almost equal parts R&B. You could even call it… sultry!

Check it out above!

