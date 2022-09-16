Prince Harry Is Skipping His Birthday This Year While Mourning The Queen

Prince Harry is skipping out on any birthday activities this year to mourn his beloved grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke of Sussex isn’t expected to commemorate his 38th birthday (September 15) publicly, and most likely not at all, following the monarch’s passing. A source close to the royal family told ET on Thursday the family is in a mourning period which will last for a month. Since Her Majesty passed away a week before Harry’s birthday, he won’t be celebrating the occasion. In fact, he spent the day completely privately and out of the public eye.

It’s understandable the Duke would spend the day in private, as it was reported to US Weekly on Thursday he’s taking her death very hard due to the fact he never got to say goodbye:

“Harry is guilt-stricken — full of sorrow and regret about not saying goodbye to the queen. They met up a couple of times during the Platinum Jubilee, but he by no means expected it to be the last time he saw her. He loved his grandmother with all his heart and is going through a terrible time right now. The news hasn’t fully sunk in.”

So incredibly sad…

In his first statement since her passing on Monday, he spoke about how sorely missed his “Granny” would be:

“Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren. I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.”

Our hearts go out to Harry and all the royals as they continue to mourn this massive loss.

